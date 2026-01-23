14th National Party Congress displays historic strategic vision: Indian leftist leader

General Secretary of the All India Forward Bloc Prof. G. Devarajan. Photo: VNA

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) displayed “a clear, pragmatic, and historic strategic vision” in charting a new development model grounded in science, innovation, and digital transformation, all while remaining firmly committed to its socialist orientation, said General Secretary of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) Prof. G. Devarajan.



Talking with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New Delhi, Devarajan said Vietnam’s decision to place people at the centre of development, link economic growth with social progress, and harness advanced technologies in the national interest reflects a “mature and confident approach,” helping the country avoid the traps of financial and technological dependence that plague many developing economies.

According to him, reform is no longer a policy of the past but has evolved under the CPV leadership into a comprehensive, dynamic, and adaptive process of renewal, in which technological self-reliance, productivity gains, and digital transformation are laying groundwork for a modern, self-reliant, and inclusive economy.

Devarajan also praised the 14th Party Congress for placing environmental protection on an equal footing with socio-economic development. Amid rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, he warned that growth without ecological safeguards would inflict long-term damage on both people and nature.

Vietnam is not pursuing a development model at the expense of coming generations, he said, adding that this ecological awareness is essential to achieve goals through 2030 and its vision to 2045.

He further noted that more emphasis on foreign affairs and global integration reflects Vietnam’s growing global stature. A proactive, independent, and balanced foreign policy, he said, would allow Vietnam to expand its development space, access global resources, technology and knowledge, while firmly safeguarding national interests.

The Indian scholar also highlighted the Congress’s reaffirmation of culture and people as the core drivers of development, describing them as critical sources of soft power, social unity, and national identity. Ongoing cultural exchanges and people-to-people diplomacy, he added, would sustain Vietnam’s positive international image and reinforce international solidarity.

A key point stressed by the scholar was the elevation of Doi Moi (renewal) policy into a theoretical framework with lasting ideological significance. He described this as clear proof of the CPV’s capacity for self-renewal, self-criticism, and the creative application of Marxism–Leninism under new conditions.



In his view, the CPV’s proactive updating of its thinking, embrace of modern technologies, and adoption of new governance approaches within a socialist framework would enhance the realism and vitality of Vietnam’s development path. He voiced confidence that the goals outlined in the draft documents of the 14th Congress are “both realistic and achievable” as they build on the Doi Moi successes while accurately reflecting current challenges at home and abroad.



About key priorities for the next five years, Devarajan called for building a clean, transparent, and accountable system of governance, with anti-corruption efforts serving as a cornerstone to maintain public trust and ensure social justice.



He urged Vietnam to narrow social and regional disparities through inclusive growth that converts economic gains into concrete social benefits, alongside expanded healthcare access, better nutrition, and reinforced social safety nets, especially in rural and vulnerable communities.



Another priority should be given to improving the quality of officials and civil servants through training, technological adoption, and public service ethics, he said. Finally, he placed special emphasis on engaging the youth in innovation, creativity, and national construction, asserting that genuine youth involvement would maintain long-term development momentum and strengthen democratic practices within the socialist framework.



Devarajan expressed optimism that CPV leadership will steer the Congress's orientations and priorities toward sustainable development, greater social equity, and elevated international standing, while continuing to serve as an inspiration for progressive movements in developing nations worldwide./.