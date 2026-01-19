14th National Party Congress: Da Nang eyes development toward civilised, modern city

Le Ngoc Quang, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee, and head of the city’s Party delegation to the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

Attending the 14th National Party Congress, Le Ngoc Quang, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee, and head of the city’s Party delegation to the Congress, shared with the press his confidence and aspirations to build the central economic hub into a civilised, modern city with a high quality of life – truly becoming a national growth pole in the new era of development.



According to Quang, the 2020-2025 term was of special significance for the Party organisation, authorities, and people of Da Nang.



In socio-economic development, the city gradually overcame its most difficult period, recovering and regaining relatively solid growth momentum. The economic structure continued to shift in line with the established orientation. Notably, the reorganisation of administrative units and the streamlining of the organisational apparatus, coupled with the implementation of the two-tier local government model, has been carried out seriously, methodically, and on schedule.



In the cultural and social sphere and in ensuring social security, the city has consistently adhered to the principle that economic development must go hand in hand with social progress and equity, placing people at the centre of development.



The municipal leader stated that the most important and profound hallmark of the term is that the city’s Party organisation has maintained the Party’s comprehensive leadership in all conditions and circumstances; promoted the strength of great national unity; and dared to think, act, and take responsibility for the common good and the city’s long-term development.



Speaking about the 14th National Party Congress, Quang noted that it is taking place as the country enters a new development phase, requiring strong renewal of thinking, institutional improvement, and a shift toward intensive growth models based on science and technology, innovation, and sustainable development.



In the country’s overall development strategy, Da Nang has been identified by the Party Central Committee as a key growth driver for the central and Central Highlands regions and an important growth pole for the nation. This role was clearly affirmed in Politburo Resolution No. 43 dated January 24, 2019, and further specified and elevated by Politburo Conclusion No. 79 dated May 13, 2024, which opens a new development phase with requirements for institutional breakthroughs and enhanced leadership and spillover effects, reflecting the Central Committee’s strong trust and high expectations for Da Nang as the country prepares for the 14th Party Congress term.



On that basis, the National Assembly issued several resolutions, creating an important legal corridor for Da Nang to be more proactive, autonomous, and innovative in its development. For local residents, these are particularly significant milestones, enabling Da Nang to form and develop new models such as an international financial centre and a free trade zone, attract high-quality investment, promote innovation, and elevate the city’s position within national and regional urban networks.



Quang went on sharing that from the practical implementation of the resolutions, Da Nang has drawn several lessons that may contribute to the Party Central Committee’s policy making process in the coming period.



First is the lesson of proactively proposing and implementing special mechanisms and policies, viewing them as “levers” to unlock resources, attract strategic investment, and form new development models such as an international financial centre, an innovation hub, and a free trade zone linked with seaports and logistics.



Second is building a modern, service-oriented urban government, linking decentralisation and delegation of authority with power control, enhancing the accountability of heads of agencies, and using the effectiveness of service to people and businesses as the key measure.



Third is taking innovation, science and technology, and high-quality human resources as the foundation for long-term development, in line with the Party’s major orientations in the new period.



Fourth is pursuing economic development in tandem with improving people’s quality of life, ensuring national defence and security, and maintaining political and social stability.



“I believe that these experiences are not only meaningful for Da Nang but also provide important suggestions for improving institutions and renewing the country’s growth model in the time ahead,” Quang said./.