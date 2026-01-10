14th National Party Congress: Cuban journalists commend Vietnam’s development achievements

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba holds a press briefing on January 8 to inform local media outlets about the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled to take place from January 19 to 25. (Photo: VNA)

Cuban journalists have praised Vietnam’s development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) while showing keen interest in the upcoming 14th National Congress of the CPV.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba held a press briefing on January 8 to inform local media outlets about the congress, scheduled to take place from January 19 to 25.



The briefing was attended by reporters and editors from leading press and media organisations in Cuba, including the Latin America News Agency Prensa Latina, the Cuban News Agency (ACN), Granma newspaper – the official organ of the Communist Party of Cuba, Juventud Rebelde, Cubavisión National Television, and Canal Caribe.



Participating Cuban journalists affirmed their intention to provide extensive coverage of the congress, thereby helping to enhance mutual understanding, political trust, and the special solidarity and traditional friendship between the two countries.



Vietnamese Ambassador Le Quang Long (left) at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Quang Long stressed that the 14th National Party Congress is an especially important political event, marking a pivotal milestone in Vietnam’s development in the new period. He noted that the congress embodies the Party’s strategic vision and the Vietnamese people’s aspiration for development under the CPV’s leadership.



Long said the congress takes place as Vietnam reviews 40 years of the Doi Moi (Renewal) process and looks ahead to major historical milestones, namely the 100th founding anniversary of the CPV in 2030 and the centenary of the country in 2045. Therefore, it is tasked with defining development orientations and goals toward 2030, with a vision to 2045.



In particular, Vietnam looks to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045, steadfastly progressing on the path towards socialism.



The congress will also identify key tasks and strategic breakthroughs, including institutional perfection, science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation, high-quality human resources development, and the building of a comprehensive and modern infrastructure system.



Reviewing national achievements during the 2021–2025 period, he noted that despite unpredictable global and regional developments, Vietnam has maintained political and social stability, ensured national defence and security, preserved macroeconomic stability, and recorded significant and historic achievements after five years of implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.



Over the past five years, its economy grew at an average rate of about 6.3% per year, among the highest globally. In 2025, the country’s economic scale exceeded 510 billion USD, while per capita income reached approximately 5,000 USD, placing it in the upper-middle-income group.



Alongside economic growth, culture, society and human development have received significant attention. Social security has been guaranteed, people's material and spiritual lives continued to improve, the poverty rate declined to around 1.3% as of 2025, and the Human Development Index reached 0.766 – a high result, the ambassador noted, highlighting attainments in health care, education, as well as independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity safeguarding./.