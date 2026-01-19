14th National Party Congress convenes preparatory session in Hanoi

Party and State leaders with the National Assembly delegation at the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

Before the preparatory session, delegates to the congress paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. Afterwards, members of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and heads of delegations from Party committees directly under the Party Central Committee laid wreaths and offered incense at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street.



The congress observed a minute of silence in commemoration of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and members of the 13th Party Central Committee who passed away during the 13th congress term.



Member of the Political Bureau and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the key leaders of the Party and State, chaired the preparatory session.

Delegates attending the congress. Photo: VNA

The congress unanimously approved the preparatory session’s programme, the working regulations of the congress, the congress work programme, and the election regulations for the 14th National Party Congress.



The congress elected a Presidium consisting of 16 members of the Political Bureau. The congress also elected a Secretariat of five members and a delegate eligibility verification board comprising 13 members.



The congress unanimously approved the report on eligibility verification of delegates to the 14th National Party Congress, presented by the board. Accordingly, all 1,586 delegates summoned to the congress are qualified delegates.



In the afternoon of January 19, the delegates studied the documents at their accommodation./.