14th National Party Congress constitutes new vision, renewed resolve for national development: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers his closing address to the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

In his closing address to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on January 23 afternoon, General Secretary To Lam affirmed that the Congress marked a new historic milestone, reflecting the nation’s confidence, political resolve, and long-term vision for development in a rapidly changing world.After five days of serious, disciplined and scientific deliberations under the guiding principle of “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development,” the General Secretary declared the Congress a resounding success, underscoring its significance for both the Party’s evolution and the country’s future trajectory.He emphasised that the documents adopted at the Congress represent the crystallisation of collective wisdom, will, renewed thinking, and the strong aspiration and determination of the entire Party, people and armed forces to build, develop and firmly defend the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. These documents, he noted, embody important innovations and breakthroughs, fully incorporating constructive feedback from Party organisations and all social strata, and clearly reflecting the democratic nature of the Party and its people-centred approach.According to the General Secretary, the Congress set forth major and far-reaching tasks that are both urgent and strategic in nature, demonstrating the unity of will and action in the entire Party, people and armed forces. At the core of these tasks is the unwavering determination to achieve the overarching goals outlined in the Political Report: maintaining a peaceful and stable environment; achieving rapid and sustainable development; firmly safeguarding national independence and sovereignty; comprehensively improving people’s livelihoods; strengthening strategic autonomy and self-resilience; and confidently advancing into a new era of national development.He reaffirmed Vietnam’s long-term development objectives of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045, for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam which will steadily advance toward socialism.The Party chief emphasised that the guiding spirit of the 14th Party Congress term is strategic autonomy, seizing opportunities, fostering national unity, overcoming challenges, and strongly inspiring the aspiration for development, while at the same time translating determination into concrete action, decisions into tangible results, and commitments into effective implementation.He underscored the necessity of upholding fundamental principles while remaining closely aligned with reality, innovating and reforming in order to ensure rapid and sustainable national development. The Congress, he said, once again affirmed the enduring truth that the Party’s leadership is the decisive factor in all victories of the Vietnamese revolution, and that the Party’s renewal path is correct, creative and consistent with objective laws.Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, enhancing the leadership capacity and combat strength of the Party, and developing a contingent of officials with sufficient integrity, competence and dedication. He highlighted the principle that “the people are the roots,” stressing that their happiness and satisfaction must be the ultimate measure of effectiveness for Party organisations and the entire political system.General Secretary Lam noted that the Congress entrusted the 14th Party Central Committee with major strategic reviews, including a comprehensive assessment of 40 years of implementing the Platform for national construction during the transition to socialism, as well as a centennial review of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution (1930–2030), and orientations for national development toward 2130.He called for resolute, action-oriented implementation of the Congress Resolution, firmly addressing weaknesses in execution. Party organisations, officials and especially leaders at all levels, he said, must move from correct awareness to effective organisation of implementation, from high determination to clear results, and combine leadership with inspection, supervision and accountability.Concluding his address, the General Secretary expressed deep gratitude to Party members, the armed forces, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends for their valuable contributions and steadfast support. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; and standing ready to be a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community, and to strengthen cooperation with countries and partners to jointly build peace, consolidate stability, expand collaboration, share prosperity, and work toward a sustainable future for the region and the world.The Party leader showed his belief that with unity, resolve, and a shared vision, Vietnam will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, building a stronger nation that continues to rise with confidence and responsibility on the global stage./.