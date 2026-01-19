14th National Party Congress: An Giang mobilizes all resources to target double-digit growth

Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai. Photo: VNA

The province is now intensifying efforts to mobilise and effectively utilise all available resources to achieve double-digit growth and position itself as a national bright spot in the new development era.Speaking ahead of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai outlined breakthrough solutions aimed at unlocking investment resources and maximising the province's new development space after the administrative restructuring.According to the provincial leader, An Giang has taken people and the political system as the centre of development. After the merger, the province has more than 131,700 Party members, 107 Party organisations under the provincial Party Committee, and over 20,000 operating enterprises—representing a substantial political and socio-economic resource to implement development goals effectively.Alongside Party building, An Giang has accelerated administrative reform, improved the investment and business climate, and promoted innovation and digital transformation, helping strengthen public and business confidence and laying a solid foundation for long-term growth.Financial and investment resources have also been effectively mobilised. In 2025, An Giang ranked first in the Mekong Delta and 14th nationwide in GRDP growth. State budget revenue exceeded 25.18 trillion VND (958.65 million USD), while total social investment capital reached over 89 trillion VND, up more than 35% year-on-year. The province also recorded the establishment of more than 4,000 new enterprises and approval of 32 investment projects with registered capital exceeding 13 trillion VND, clear evidence of growing investor confidence.Looking ahead to 2026, An Giang has set an ambitious target of GRDP growth of over 10.71%, with per capita GRDP surpassing 90.53 million VND. State budget revenue is expected to exceed 32.36 trillion VND, while total social investment capital is projected at around 113.5 trillion VND. The digital economy's contribution to GRDP is targeted at 8%.To achieve these goals, the province will continue to mobilise all investment resources, with public investment playing a leading role in catalysing private investment through major, highly connected and spillover-oriented projects, the provincial leader said.He added that priority will be given to border-gate economic zone infrastructure, industrial parks and clusters, and value-added food processing plants linked to concentrated raw material areas.An Giang is also placing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation at the heart of its growth strategy, identifying these areas as new growth drivers. At the same time, the province is promoting private sector development in line with Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW, rolling out concrete action programmes tied to clear responsibilities of leaders at all levels.By restructuring its economic model around a diversified development space combining plains, forests and sea areas, as well as border and inland zones, An Giang aims to strongly develop its marine economy, border-gate economy, agriculture and multi-sector logistics, with tourism expected to gain fresh impetus from infrastructure projects linked to preparations for APEC 2027.With strong political resolve, proactive and innovative approaches, and solid results already achieved, An Giang is confident of sustaining double-digit growth in the coming years and making greater contributions to the Mekong Delta and national development in the new era, Hai said.