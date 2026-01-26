14th National Party Congress affirms Vietnam’s resolve, aspiration to rise

Lawyer Do Gia Thang, Secretary General of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA). Photo: VNA

Lawyer Do Gia Thang, Secretary General of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA), has expressed a strong sense of renewed vitality and national pride after closely following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Australia, Thang described the Congress as one of historic significance, reflecting far-sighted strategic vision, determination to achieve institutional breakthroughs, and a powerful aspiration to strengthen the great national unity bloc.



He said he was particularly impressed by the Congress’s message of ushering the country into a “new era – that of the nation’s rise,” viewing it as a rallying call that demonstrates confidence in Vietnam’s endogenous strengths and its increasingly prominent position on the international stage.



According to the lawyer, the Congress documents’ emphasis on “people as the centre and subject” of all policymaking, along with the principle of “people as the foundation,” represents a revolutionary step in national governance thinking. This approach, he noted, lays a solid foundation for building a socialist rule-of-law state.



He stressed that this orientation affirms that all institutional reforms and economic development efforts are aimed at serving the people’s interests and protecting human rights, while creating a transparent and fair environment in which all citizens — including more than six million overseas Vietnamese — can contribute to national development. Recognising overseas Vietnamese as a “subject” of policymaking will, in his view, unleash the power of national unity and help realise Vietnam's goal of becoming a developed country by 2045.



Praising the Party’s resolve to push ahead with institutional reform, Thang said the drive to perfect the legal system, making it more transparent, stable and aligned with international standards, would serve as both a “shield” to safeguard national interests and a “magnet” to attract high-quality investment.



He observed that Vietnam is entering a decisive phase in achieving key development goals while simultaneously launching an “institutional revolution” for the new era. The country has moved beyond policy experimentation to a stage of strategic implementation, where pioneering laws are being translated into tangible economic value.



Thang identified three transformative outcomes emerging from this process: breakthroughs in legal thinking and institutional transparency; the formation of new economic growth engines, such as the International Financial Centre; and rising confidence among major global technology corporations, particularly in semiconductors and high-tech industries.



He expressed firm belief that with the historic decisions adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, Vietnam’s reform will accelerate faster than ever. The country, he said, is seizing a “golden moment” to carve out a new, self-reliant position on the global economic map.



Looking ahead, he underlined three key factors for realising Vietnam’s aspiration to “rise”: decisive implementation of institutional reform; strengthening endogenous capacity in technology and innovation; and unlocking the intellectual resources of overseas Vietnamese through a stable legal environment that values talent.



Highlighting Australia as a trusted partner in the post-Congress period, Thang said the country’s transparent governance, advanced technology, and strong financial capacity make it well-suited to support Vietnam’s development goals towards 2030 and 2045, particularly in areas such as digital economy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and green industries.



He voiced confidence that when the Party’s will aligns with the people’s aspirations, Vietnam will overcome all barriers, enter a new era of development, deepen international integration, and firmly assert its position in the global economic landscape./.