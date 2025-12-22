13th Party Central Committee convenes 15th meeting

An overview of the 13th Party Central Committee's 15th meeting. Photo: VNA

The 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on December 22.



Party General Secretary To Lam presided over and delivered the opening remarks at the meeting. Politburo member, State President Luong Cuong chaired the opening session.



The meeting focuses on reviewing and giving opinions on key preparations to ensure the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress.



Delegates are about to deliberate three major groups of issues, including personnel work for the 14th National Party Congress; draft documents to be submitted to the Congress; and its essential organisation matters, including working regulations and election rules, reports on inspection, supervision and disciplinary work during the 13th tenure, as well as the reports on inspection, supervision and disciplinary work in 2025, and orientations and tasks in 2026.



The Party Central Committee will also consider guidelines for marking key historical milestones, including the summary of 100 years of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1930–2030) in association with the Vietnamese revolution, and the review of 40 years of implementing the Platform on national construction during the transition to socialism.



Additionally, the meeting will also examine reports on preparations for the 14th National Party Congress and other relevant contents./.