13th ASEAN Para Games: Vietnam’s para swimmers continue medal surge

Swimmer Vi Thi Hang (C) wins a gold in the women’s 100m backstroke (S6–S7), breaking the games record with a time of 1 minute 43.20 seconds. Photo: VNA

Nguyen Ngoc Thiet earned a silver medal in the men’s 400m freestyle S9 thanks to a well-executed race plan. In the same distance in the S11 category, Nguyen Van Tung finished third to claim bronze.

Further success came in the sprint events, with Vo Thanh Tung taking silver in the men’s 50m freestyle S5, while Pham Thanh Dat collected bronze in the men’s 50m butterfly S9. Le Thi Dung added another bronze for Vietnam in the women’s 50m butterfly S8.

Vietnam has fielded a 28-strong para swimming contingent at the Games. So far, at least three swimmers, Vo Huynh Anh Khoa, Do Thanh Hai and Vi Thi Hang, have not only won gold medals but also set new Games records in several events, adding to national pride and inspiring the para-sports community./.