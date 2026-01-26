13th ASEAN Para Games: Golden final day for Vietnam’s para athletes

Tran Ngoc Loan wins a gold in the women's rapid chess B1 category. Photo: Published by VNA

Vietnam’s para sports delegation at the 13th ASEAN Para Games capped off a golden final day on January 25, delivering a series of standout performances and claiming 13 gold medals across swimming, athletics and chess.



In the pool, Vietnamese swimmers added four gold medals during the morning session. Nguyen Van Hanh excelled by finishing first in the men’s 50m breaststroke SB11, with a time of 36.37 seconds for his second gold at the games. Vo Huynh Anh Khoa continued his fine form in the men’s 50m breaststroke S8, taking gold with 34.73 seconds, while Ho Van Dao secured bronze.

In athletics, Vo Van Tung claims a gold and Nguyen Van Dai earns a silver in the men’s javelin F33–F34. Photo: Published by VNA

Anh Khoa, 35, concluded the Games with three gold and two silver medals, highlighted by a Games-record performance in the men’s 100m backstroke S7–S8.

On the women’s side, Vi Thi Hang added another gold in the 50m freestyle S7, bringing her total to four golds, while also setting two Games records in backstroke events. Trinh Thi Bich Nhu claimed her second gold in the women’s 50m breaststroke SB4–SB5.

Vietnam’s para chess team secures eight more gold medals in rapid and blitz events to finish top of the chess standings with 15 golds overall. Photo: Published by VNA

In athletics, Vo Van Tung claimed gold in the men’s javelin F33–F34 with a Games-record throw of 21.73 metres, as Vietnam picked up additional medals in distance running and field events.

Vietnam’s para chess team also reinforced its regional dominance, securing eight more gold medals in rapid and blitz events to finish top of the chess standings with 15 golds overall.

The Games concluded in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, with Vietnam’s para athletes meeting their objectives and reaffirming their resilience and competitive standing in regional para sports./.

Vietnam ranked fifth in the total medal tally at the Games, with 38 golds, 48 silvers and 58 bronzes. It was followed by host Thailand with 175 golds and Indonesia 134 golds./.