13 new laws lay legal foundations for justice, health care, innovation, development

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on January 5 to announce the President’s orders promulgating 13 laws adopted at the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.



The laws cover a wide range of areas, from justice and health care to science, technology, construction and aviation.



Strengthening the justice system



Two major laws in the justice sector are the Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil Matters and the Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, both taking effect on July 1, 2026.



The Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters consists of four chapters and 38 articles. It modernises Vietnam’s legal framework on judicial cooperation in civil-related matters, broadly defined to include civil, marriage and family, business and commercial, labour, bankruptcy and civil judgment enforcement, as well as administrative cases with foreign elements. The law aims to facilitate faster and more accurate case handling, improve access to justice, and provide a solid legal basis for the signing and implementation of international treaties on mutual legal assistance.



The Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, with five chapters and 116 articles, seeks to ensure that court judgments and decisions are enforced effectively. It addresses shortcomings in the current system, strengthens state management, and enhances legal certainty, contributing to the building of a socialist rule-of-law State.



Meanwhile, the Law on Judicial Expertise, effective from May 1, 2026, includes six chapters and 45 articles. It institutionalises key Party resolutions on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, while improving the quality and effectiveness of judicial expertise to serve judicial and anti-corruption efforts.



Towards comprehensive health care



The Law on Population, with eight chapters and 30 articles, marks a significant policy shift from family planning to a broader “population and development” approach. It introduces measures to maintain replacement fertility rates, including extended maternity leave for women giving birth to a second child, financial support for certain groups, and priority access to social housing for families with two or more children. The law also strictly prohibits all forms of fetal sex selection and includes provisions to address population ageing, encouraging early preparation for old age in terms of health, finance and social participation.



The Law on Disease Prevention (six chapters, 46 articles) emphasises proactive, people-centred prevention across the entire life cycle. It covers both communicable and non-communicable diseases, mental health and nutrition, and establishes a disease prevention fund to ensure sustainable financing. The law also guarantees more benefits for citizens, such as free annual health check-ups for priority groups and equitable access to vaccines, while offering stronger incentives for preventive healthcare workers, especially in disadvantaged areas.



Both the Law on Population and the Law on Disease Prevention will come into force on July 1, 2026.



Promoting innovation and digital transformation



The law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Technology Transfer (effective on April 1, 2026) streamlines procedures, decentralises management and promotes domestic technology transfer and innovation.



The Law on Artificial Intelligence, which takes effect on March 1, 2026, establishes a unified legal framework for the safe, responsible and human-centred development and application of AI, positioning it as a key driver of productivity and national competitiveness.



The law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property (effective on April 1, 2026) focuses on administrative reform, comprehensive digitalisation, stronger IP protection and better commercialisation of intellectual property rights.



Meanwhile, both the Law on High Technology and the Law on Digital Transformation will take effect on July 1, 2026. The former prioritises strategic and breakthrough technologies, while the latter creates a unified legal framework for building a digital nation, covering digital government, economy and society, and repealing the existing Law on Information Technology.



Removing bottlenecks in construction and aviation



The new Law on Construction (effective on July 1, 2026) simplifies procedures, reduces compliance costs and promotes transparency in investment and construction activities, with stronger application of digital technologies.



The Law on Civil Aviation of Vietnam, also effective from July 1, 2026, updates policies in line with international commitments, addresses longstanding bottlenecks in the aviation sector and creates new momentum for economic growth and international integration.



Finally, the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Urban and Rural Planning, effective on January 1, 2026, clarifies responsibilities and authority in line with the two-tier local government model, further decentralises powers and improves the investment and business environment./.