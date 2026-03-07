12th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens with vibrant cultural activities

A performance at the opening ceremony of the 12th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival on March 6. Photo: VNA

The 12th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2026 officially opened on March 6 evening, launching a month-long celebration of Vietnam’s iconic traditional dress under the theme “Golden Threads – Weaving Aspirations”.

The event is jointly organised by the municipal Department of Tourism and the local chapter of the Vietnam Women's Union, in coordination with relevant partners. It aims to mark several major anniversaries, including the 50th anniversary of the official renaming of Saigon – Gia Dinh to Ho Chi Minh City (July 2, 1976–2026), the 1,986th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising, and the 116th anniversary of the International Women's Day (March 8).

This year’s festival features 17 key activities throughout March, transforming the city into a vibrant cultural stage where Ao Dai appears not only in artistic performances but also in community life, urban spaces and tourism activities.

The event brings together 37 designers from across the country, presenting nearly 400 Ao Dai creations. Around 600 performers and models, along with 37 ambassadors from various sectors, are also participating, creating a colourful showcase of creativity and cultural pride.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that after 12 years, the festival has helped position Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic cultural, creative and internationally integrated destination.

She noted that Ao Dai has long been closely associated with Vietnamese people’s daily life and spiritual culture. Throughout history, the costume has continuously evolved in design, materials and aesthetics to adapt to each stage of development, while remaining a cherished symbol of national identity and Vietnamese elegance.

A highlight of the festival will take place on the morning of March 8, featuring a mass folk dance performance and an Ao Dai parade expected to attract about 50,000 participants across the city, including around 3,000 on Nguyen Hue walking street.

From now until March 31, locals and tourists can explore Ao Dai exhibitions and interactive spaces along Nguyen Hue walking street, as well as experience the “Ao Dai and Metro” journey connecting tourism sites via the city’s metro line at the Ben Thanh and Opera House metro stations./.