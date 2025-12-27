11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress officially opens in Hanoi

Party and State leaders attend the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress. (Photo: VNA)

The 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress officially opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on December 27 morning.

With the theme “Emulation for innovation, acceleration, and breakthrough to usher the nation into an era of strength, civilisation, and prosperity,” the event was broadcast live on VTV1 channel of Vietnam Television and VOV channel of Radio The Voice of Vietnam.

The 11th National Congress of Patriotic Emulation is an extremely important political and social event of the country, aiming to summarise the patriotic emulation movement and commendation work in the 2021-2025 period, and to propose and launch the patriotic emulation movement for the 2026-2030 stage. It is also designed to honour and commend outstanding collectives and individuals, heroes, preeminent emulators, and advanced models, who represent the intellect, mettle, dedication, and creativity of the Vietnamese people.

The congress was attended by 2,223 delegates, including 198 invited guests and 2,025 official delegates.

The event also saw the attendance of Party General Secretary To Lam; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; Politburo member, State President Luong Cuong; Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council; former Politburo member, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council; and Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; among others.

Of the 2,025 delegates, 105 serve as chairpersons of the emulation and commendation councils from ministries, agencies, mass organisations, cities, and provinces. A total of 139 represent individuals or collectives bestowed with the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” or “Hero of Labour” titles since 2021, including 21 individuals, or 6.87% of the total. Another 86 are recipients of the National Soldier of Emulation title awarded since 2021 (4.24%), while 36 stand out for excellence in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral virtues, and style (1.78%). Ethnic minority delegates number 198, accounting for 9.8% of the attendees.

Additionally, 41 delegates are overseas Vietnamese or foreign nationals recognised for considerable contributions to the country (2%). A further 138 are standout representatives across professions, including doctors, teachers, artisans, artists, scientists, writers, Ho Chi Minh Prize and State Prize winners, journalists, young innovators, war veterans, former youth volunteers and revolution contributors, making up 6.81%. The biggest cohort – 1,282 delegates or 63.3% – consists of top role models from nationwide patriotic emulation movements, mostly frontline workers in economic, cultural, social, defence, and security fields.

The eldest participant is 98-year-old Nguyen Thi Binh, Hero of Labour and former Vice State President. The youngest are five 11-year-old children.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers an opening speech at the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, PM Chinh highlighted that the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress is being held in Hanoi amid a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere, as the entire Party, people, and army are striving for outstanding achievements to welcome the 14th National Party Congress.



He stressed that the event is an extremely important political and social event, and a festival of patriotism and dedication. It gathers and honours outstanding collectives and individuals, the most shining figures in the flourishing garden of the national emulation movement over the past five years.



On behalf of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, PM Chinh warmly greeted the congress, offering sincere sentiments and best wishes to all delegates. He also paid tribute and expressed boundless appreciation to beloved President Ho Chi Minh, recalling his words “The emulation movement is one of our people’s great victories…It will pave the way for greater and more glorious achievements.”



He noted that almost 80 years ago, at a pivotal moment for the nation, President Ho Chi Minh made the call for patriotic emulation, creating the foundation for Vietnam’s national emulation movement. Over time, this spirit has grown into a treasured tradition, a unique cultural hallmark, and a powerful internal force of the nation.



The appeal has become a wellspring of strength, uniting the will and strongly inspiring the patriotism among the entire Party, people, and army, PM Chinh stated, adding that throughout Vietnam’s history, the national emulation movement has been closely linked to the country’s brightest milestones, serving as a crucial driving force behind its glorious achievements in national construction and defence.



Notably, studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle, guided by the spirit of the Party Central Committee’s Directive No. 05, have served as a key foundation driving national emulation movements in recent years, the government leader stressed.



According to the PM, over the past five years, the country has faced many challenges and difficulties - not only temporary hurdles but also historic moments. However, under the leadership of the Party, with constant and direct guidance from the Politburo and the Secretariat, first under late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and currently under Party General Secretary To Lam - supported by the entire political system, the people and the business community, and cooperation and assistance of international partners, the country have overcome “headwinds” and achieved significant accomplishments through timely and effective measures, laying the foundation for the nation to enter a new era of development and achievements.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates tour a photo exhibition on patriotic emulation movements held by the Vietnam News Agency in the framework of the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress (Photo: VNA)



He underlined the important role played by national emulation movements in obtaining the country’s significant achievements, noting that many high-impact and far-reaching movements have contributed to remarkable milestones, including the special emulation movement that appealed to people nationwide to stay united and join in efforts to combat against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021; a movement to promote development of modern, synchronous infrastructure; a movement for practising thrift and fighting wastefulness; a movement in 2025 to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated houses; the nationwide “500 days and nights” emulation campaign to complete the 3,000-kilometre expressway goal; the “Digital Literacy for All” movement; the “Quang Trung Campaign” for the rapid reconstruction and repair of homes for families whose houses were damaged by recent natural disasters in central provinces, among others.



According to the PM, the positive outcomes of recent emulation movements demonstrated that the spirit of emulation has permeated every individual, household, and sector, driving motivation, fostering confidence, and inspiring people nationwide to work diligently, innovate, and serve the country.



The Government leader stressed that the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress comes at a pivotal moment as the country embarks on a new era. Its mission is critical to evaluate the past five years of emulation and commendation efforts, and to chart orientations, and breakthrough missions for the future, thus fostering “new energy, new momentum, and new impetus” to guide the nation and its people toward prosperity, civilisation, happiness, and steady progress toward socialism, he added./.