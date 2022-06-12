Making news
110th birthday of late Chairman of Council of Ministers marked in Vinh Long
The event also saw the attendance of former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and former Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
Earlier the same day, Phuc led a delegation to pay floral tribute to Pham Hung at a memorial site dedicated to the late Chairman in Long Phuoc commune, Long Ho district, Vinh Long province.
Born on June 11, 1912, Hung joined the youth movement at the age of 16 and two years later became one of the first members of the Communist Party of Vietnam in southern Vietnam.
At the second National Party Congress in 1951, he was elected to the Party Central Committee. Later, he also served as a member of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo for several successive tenures.
In June 1987, the National Assembly chose Hung as Chairman of the Council of Ministers. He passed away in March 1988./.