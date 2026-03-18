10th Vietnam – China Border Defence Friendship Exchange kicks off with packed agenda

Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun at the Mong Cai International Border Gate. Photo: VNA

The exchange is taking place on March 18–19 in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



The Vietnamese delegation is led by Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, while the Chinese side is headed by Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun. The two sides are participating in activities in Vietnam on March 18 and in China on March 19.



In Quang Ninh, activities on March 18 began with a welcome ceremony for the Chinese defence minister at the Mong Cai International Border Gate (the demarcation line on Bac Luan Bridge I). The two ministers will then take part in a range of joint engagements, including a friendship tree-planting ceremony at the border gate, the sgtart of work on a medical station in Hai Son commune, and visits to the Tran Phu High School and Tra Co Border Guard Station.



They are also scheduled to hold official talks before a send-off ceremony for the Chinese delegation on Bac Luan Bridge II.



In China, the main activities scheduled for March 19 include a welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation at the Dongxing International Border Gate; a visit by the two defence ministers to a border guard company, where they will also plant friendship trees; and the launch of a joint patrol and training exercise in the Gulf of Tonkin.



The two sides will also visit a commemorative stele, an exhibition wall highlighting the starting point of the Ho Chi Minh Sea Trail, as well as local enterprises. In addition, the delegations will lay wreaths at a monument to fallen soldiers of the Vietnam – China people’s revolutionary forces, before a farewell ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation at the Dongxing International Border Gate.



One of the highlights of this year’s exchange is the joint patrol and training exercise in the Gulf of Tonkin involving the two countries’ navies. The Vietnam People’s Navy has deployed a task group comprising frigates 015 Tran Hung Dao and 012 Ly Thai To from Brigade 162 under Naval Region 4 to take part in the joint activities with the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.



The Vietnam – China Border Defence Friendship Exchange is an annual important defence diplomacy activity held in border provinces of the two countries. Over time, it has continued to expand in both scope and depth, featuring a wide range of practical and meaningful activities. The programme holds significant political importance, with strong support from leaders at all levels and the public of both countries, as well as attention from the international community.



Through each edition, Vietnam – China defence cooperation has recorded positive progress, helping to further deepen relations between the two countries and their militaries./.