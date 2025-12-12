10th session of 15th NA concludes, laying solid legal groundwork for new era

Party General Secretary To Lam (second from left), other high-ranking Party and State leaders, and NA deputies attend the closing session of the 15th NA's 10th session (Photo: VNA)

The 10th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) wrapped up on December 11 afternoon, after 40 working days with 51 laws and 39 resolutions adopted.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed that the session recorded substantial law-making work, accounting for nearly 30% of all laws and resolutions passed during the entire term.

The laws and resolutions adopted not only address immediate practical requirements but also establish a legal framework for the new phase of development, he added.

According to the top legislator, during the session, NA deputies reviewed and decided on many strategic issues of great importance, including a comprehensive assessment of the 2021–2026 tenure of state agencies, personnel matters, and thorough discussions of draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the closing session of the 15th NA's 10th session (Photo: VNA)

Looking back on the 15th tenure, he said the legislature amended and supplemented several articles of the Constitution, proactively innovating legislative mindset and promptly translating Party policies into laws, asserting a pioneering role in institutional development.

It also promoted digitalisation, applied artificial intelligence, and, for the first time, successfully organised two forums on law and supervision, NA Chairman Man said.

The top legislator thanked NA deputies, bodies, and delegations for their dedicated contributions, active engagement in frank and in-depth discussions, attention to the people’s aspirations and concerns, and for proposing practical, sustainable solutions that place the interests of the people at the centre of all decisions.

He also took the occasion to express deep gratitude to the people and voters across the country, the Party leadership, state organs, local authorities, and international partners for their trust, support, coordination, and assistance throughout the term.

The NA leader stressed that meeting the country’s new tasks and requirements requires fully harnessing patriotism, unity, and people’s strength, renewing mindsets, and effectively implementing strategic policies, thus ushering Vietnam into a new era of national rise, towards building a prosperous, wealthy, civilised, and happy Vietnam.

Earlier, with 100% of deputies voting in favour, the NA approved a resolution reviewing its 2021–2026 tenure of the legislature, the President, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit.

Lawmakers also adopted the Resolution of the 10th session of the 15th legislature, with 454 out of 457 deputies voting in favour./.