Making news
10,000 books gifted to primary schools to celebrate Vietnam Book Day
The annual book donation programme entitled Motj Van Cuon Sach – Trieu Tinh Yeu Thuong (Ten Thousand Books - Millions of Love) has carefully selected books on various subjects such as science, culture and history that best fit with primary students.
Speaking at a ceremony on Friday to kick off the programme, Shin Soo-cheol, general director of Hansae Vietnam Co Ltd, said the programme is aimed at providing useful books to young students and fostering their love of reading.
It will be carried out in the coming years to help students easily access good books and develop reading culture at schools.
The books and 100 bookshelves will be delivered to schools this month.
The foundation has coordinated with departments of education and training in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Tay Ninh to gift books to schools since the programme was launched in 2017.
The foundation was established in 2014 by the South Korea-based Hansae Co Ltd./.