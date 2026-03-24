100 youth union officials honoured with Ly Tu Trong Award 2026

Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation (R) and Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Education, present the Ly Tu Trong Award. Photo: The HCYU Central Committee



The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee has announced a list of 100 outstanding youth union officials to receive the Ly Tu Trong Award, one of the organisation’s most prestigious honours, as part of activities marking Youth Month 2026.

The announcement was made by the HCYU Central Committee and the award selection council after reviewing nominations submitted by all 40 provincial and affiliated units nationwide. Candidates were assessed based on criteria set out in the award’s regulations, including outstanding achievements in youth union work and youth movements, as well as initiatives and ideas recognised by competent authorities and effectively applied in practice.

In 2026, all 40 provincial youth unions and affiliated units submitted their nominations to the HCYU Central Committee. Candidates were assessed based on criteria set out in the award’s regulations, including outstanding achievements in youth union work and youth movements; as well as initiatives and ideas recognised by competent authorities and effectively applied in practice, delivering value to individuals and organisations.

Additional considerations included commendations and awards received, with priority given to those from ethnic minority groups, women, and those working in remote, disadvantaged areas, as well as grassroots-level youth union officers.

Based on these principles, the Secretariat of the HCYU Central Committee selected 100 exemplary officials for the Award 2026. Among them, 47 are officials at the level directly above grassroots organisations, 31 being grassroots-level officials, and 22 being secretaries of youth union cells.

In terms of working areas, 35 recipients are from residential communities, 30 from schools, 15 from the armed forces, 17 from administrative and public service sectors, and three from enterprises. The awardees include 61 men and 39 women, with nine from ethnic minority groups and three affiliated with religions. Notably, 94 of the 100 honourees are members of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Despite their diverse backgrounds and roles, all recipients share a common spirit of dedication, creativity, and resilience. They have demonstrated a willingness to overcome difficulties and a strong commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of young people and contributing to their communities.

The Ly Tu Trong Award is a distinguished honour presented annually by the HCYU to recognise outstanding youth union officials with excellent achievements in study, work, and youth-related activities. Named after Ly Tu Trong, a young revolutionary symbolising patriotism and courage, the award has become a meaningful source of motivation for youth leaders across the country.

Since its inception 21 years ago, the award has honoured more than 2,000 youth union officials at all levels, contributing to strengthening and developing youth union organisations, and inspiring youth officials to dedicating their talents and energy to national construction and defence.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on March 25–26 as part of celebrations marking the 95th founding anniversary of the HCYU./.