100 pilots join Khau Pha paragliding festival in Yen Bai

Enjoying the panoramic view of the waves of rice on terraced fields from Khau Pha Pass always brings great emotion for paragliders (Photo: VNA)

Jointly organised by the People’s Committee of Mu Cang Chai district and the Vietnam Sports and Tourism JSC, the event is part of the activities to receive the UNESCO recognition for the art of Xoe dance of Thai ethnic minority people as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity; and the on-going Muong Lo culture and tourism festival.

Khau Pha paragliding point in Khau Pha Pass, Mu Cang Chai district, stands over 1,200 metres above the sea level. It is one of the most beautiful destinations in Vietnam and the world as well for paragliding. Enjoying the panoramic view of the waves of rice on terraced fields from Khau Pha Pass always brings great emotion for paragliders.

The Khau Pha Paragliding Festival becomes an attractive tourism brand, helping attract more and more tourists to Mu Cang Chai.

Vice Chairwoman of the district People’s Committee Luong Thi Xuyen said along with the festival “Bay tren mua nuoc do” (Flying over rising water on terraced paddies) in May, the Khau Pha Paragliding Festival “Bay tren mua vang” (Flying over the golden paddies) are tourism highlights in 2022, contributing to the project to develop Mu Cang Chai district into a tourist locality.

Local authorities are calling for investment and creating the most favourable conditions for organisations, businesses and individuals to invest into Mu Cang Chai, thus promoting socio-economic development of the locality, he said.

The Khau Pha Paragliding Festival will last until the end of October 2022.

The same day, locals in La Pan Tan commune celebrated their Le Mung Com Moi (New rice celebration) 2022. This is a practical activity to honour traditional cultural identity of Mong People in Yen Bai, contributing to luring visitors to Mu Cang Chai./.