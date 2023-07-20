10 Vietnamese swimmers to compete at world championship in Japan

Ten members of the swimming team of Vietnam has left for Japan to compete in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which will take place from July 23 to July 30 in Fukuoka, according to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Eleven Vietnamese swimmers are qualified to participate in the tournament. However, Vietnam's No.1 swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang will not attend the event because he is in specialized training in Hungary to prepare for ASIAD 19 in Hangzhou (China) in September this year.



In addition to familiar swimmers with international competition experience such as Pham Thanh Bao, Tran Hung Nguyen, Hoang Quy Phuoc and Kim Son, there are also young talents who promise to shine in the future, including Nguyen Quang Thuan, Mai Tran Tuan Anh, Ho Nguyen Duy Khoa, Do Ngoc Vinh, and Luong Jeremie Loic Nino.



The 2023 World Swimming Championships, with the presence of many global top swimmers, is an extremely fierce competition. The goal of the Vietnamese swimmers is to experience the world’s top tournament, test their achievements and sharpen their skills./.