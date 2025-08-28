‘Red Rain’ surpasses 150 billion VND at box office

A scene of "Red Rain". The film has surpassed 150 billion VND on its sixth day in cinemas. (Photo: Galaxy Studio)

Film Mua Do (Red Rain) has grossed more than 150 billion VND in ticket sales, setting a new benchmark for a historical, revolutionary war film in Vietnam.

According to figures from Box Office Vietnam, the film had earned 159.167 billion VND (over 6 million USD) as of 10 am on August 27.

Earlier, film Dia dao: Mat troi trong bong toi (Tunnel: Sun in the Dark) had created a box-office sensation with revenue of about 172 billion VND, a figure considered remarkable for a war-themed production. However, industry watchers expect Red Rain to surpass this record soon.

The film became the first revolutionary war title to break the 100 billion VND barrier in just four days, before topping 150 billion VND on its sixth day in cinemas.

Inspired by the 81-day battle at Quang Tri Citadel, Mua Do was produced by the People’s Army Cinema and directed by Meritorious Artist Dang Thai Huyen. It is the third revolutionary war-themed production to secure a nationwide release, following the experimental Dao, Pho and Piano in early 2024 and Dia dao: Mat troi trong bong toi, released to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Featuring a largely young cast, including several debut performers, the film has been lauded for its emotional impact on audiences. At present, Mua Do holds the highest number of screenings across the country./.