‘Red Rain’ sets new box office record

Smiles behind the scenes of 'Red Rain' (Photo: Provided by the film crew)

As of the evening of September 3, the film Mua do (Red Rain) had grossed over 458 billion VND (17.35 million USD), surpassing Tran Thanh’s The Four Guardians to become the highest-grossing Vietnamese film in 2025 to date.

Director Dang Thai Huyen also made history as the first Vietnamese female director to achieve the 400 billion VND box office milestone.

The film’s momentum shows no sign of slowing after more than 10 days in theatres. On September 1, Red Rain earned 55 billion VND in a single day, setting a new record for the highest daily gross in Vietnamese cinema, overtaking Tran Thanh’s Mai (43.9 billion VND).

Inspired by the 81-day battle to defend Quang Tri Citadel, Red Rain is produced by the People’s Army Cinema and belongs to the war – revolution genre. According to Director Huyen, the film is a tribute to the generation who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom.

Box Office Vietnam reported a strong occupancy rate of 68.33%, with tickets selling out at many theatres in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, reflecting the film’s exceptional audience appeal./.