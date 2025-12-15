‘Red Rain’ closes Vietnamese Film Week in Paris

Director Dang Thai Huyen (second from left) and actors of 'Red Rain'. (Photo courtesy of VFDA)

The Vietnamese Film Week in Paris officially came to a close on December 12 evening with a special highlight as ‘Red Rain’ - a film that once set box-office records in Vietnam and represented the country in the race for the Academy Awards - was screened at Pathé Palace, a venue closely associated with the origins of world cinema.



Adapted from the novel by Chu Lai, who also wrote the screenplay, the film draws inspiration from the 81-day battle to defend the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel in 1972.



Set during a pivotal moment when the liberation forces of the Vietnam People’s Army reclaimed Quang Tri province, once the temporary dividing line between North and South, the story depicts the counteroffensive launched by the army of the Republic of Vietnam, backed by the US, in an effort to retake the citadel and influence peace negotiations.



The film offers a humanistic view of soldiers from the Republic of Vietnam, portraying them as individuals with families awaiting their return.



‘Red Rain’ has stormed into the history books as Vietnam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time, with 700 billion VND (nearly 26.5 million USD) in revenue.



It has been selected to represent Vietnam in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

International audiences attend the screening of the film. (Photo courtesy of VFDA)

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Pham Thi Kim Yen, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam in France, emphasised that this film week is not merely a screening programme, but a journey, an invitation for audiences to explore and rediscover Vietnam’s landscapes, people, dreams and challenges through the lenses of filmmakers. Each film, each discussion and every artist encounter is an opportunity to celebrate the creativity, resilience and spirit of Vietnam.



Director Dang Thai Huyen, representing the film crew, said: "What the film depicts about the 81 days and nights at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is only a small part compared to the brutal reality of war."



"We are proud to have made ‘Red Rain’ and brought the film on such a long journey. Above all, we wish to express our deepest gratitude to the audience, thank you for the applause, the tears, the empathy and encouragement, from Vietnam to Paris today."



Themed “Journey of Light”, the Vietnamese Film Week attracted more than 6,000 viewers from France and nearly 20 countries, and showcased 17 outstanding works of Vietnamese cinema, from classics to contemporary films, from commercial productions to art-house and documentary films, including many that have won awards at international film festivals. The event also brought together more than 100 renowned actors and directors from France and Vietnam./.