‘New skillset’ could boost Vietnam’s value in era of transformation

Professor Bilveer Singh, Deputy Head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s ongoing reforms will strengthen its value and position in the years ahead, Professor Bilveer Singh, Deputy Head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporter in the city-state.

Professor Singh highlighted Vietnam’s focus on four key resolutions as a necessary technical step to accelerate national development: Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; Resolution 66 on reforming law-making and enforcement; Resolution 59 on international integration; and Resolution 68 on the private sector's development.

He noted that Vietnam has already achieved peace, independence and national unity, but today’s challenges are different. With an increasingly competitive regional and global landscape, Vietnam needs what Singapore calls a “new skillset”, which these resolutions are designed to deliver.

The professor emphasised that Vietnam must renew itself so that it is no longer seen solely as a source of cheap labour, but instead as a country associated with added value in society, development, law, international cooperation, taxation and investment laws.

This would make the nation more attractive to investors in an era where not only human capital but also artificial intelligence and digital transformation drive growth, he said.

According to the professor, Vietnam already enjoys political stability and steady economic growth, giving it comparative advantages as it seeks to rise higher in the current climate of global trade competition. If the country successfully implements its reform agenda and delivers on the four resolutions, it will stand to reap significant benefits in the coming years./.