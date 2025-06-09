‘Highway Diep’: 10 years offering free car rescue in Lao Cai

Diep began the free-rescue journey in 2014 (Photo courtesy of Diep)

For the past decade, a man in Lao Cai city has quietly responded to thousands of calls for help from stranded motorists without charging a single penny. Known as "Diep Xa Lo" or "Highway Diep", Tran Anh Diep has built a reputation as the city’s unofficial car rescue hero.

Helping at dawn, refusing all payments

Nguyen Quang Huy, a tourist from Hanoi, recalled his encounter with Diep during the recent April 30 holiday. His car failed to start outside a hotel in Sa Pa due to a flat battery after he accidentally left the headlights on overnight. At 5am, unable to reach any rescue service, he was advised to call Diep, who is said offering helps in cases like that for free. Sceptical but out of options, Huy made the call.

Twenty minutes later, Diep arrived, calmly got to work, and soon Huy’s car was running again. When Huy offered money in thanks, Diep gently declined, saying he understood what it felt like to be stranded with no one to help. Only later did Huy learn that Diep had been doing this for nearly a decade.

From stranger to lifesaver

Diep, 41, lives in Coc Leu ward, Lao Cai city, and currently serves as deputy general director of a local pharmaceutical and cosmetics company. He also runs a small business from home selling engine oil and dried buffalo meat. A graduate of the National Economics University and a former student in China, Diep has tried many professions, but local people said his true calling card is his selfless service, not his job title.

He began the free-rescue journey in 2014, after experiencing a dead battery himself. Diep recalled that when cars and social media were less common, he simply believed that if he ever needed help, others likely did too.

Despite the good intent, his rescue efforts weren’t initially welcomed by everyone. He said his family and friends initially disapproved, believing he was neglecting his business to help strangers. Still, he often responded to calls as early as 1am or 2am, the time when no garage was open.

Creative tools and a voluntary service

Diep performs all rescues using his 2011 Toyota Corolla Altis. The sedan often scrapes its underside while assisting larger vehicles in mountainous or remote areas. In tight garage spaces, his rescue missions become more complex. The standard 2–3 metre cables were too short, so Diep began crafting custom 6-metre cables on his own, to make it long enough to handle challenging conditions.

He has never once accepted money for his efforts, whether offered a few dozen of thousands of VND or up to 500,000 VND. What he values more, he says, are the heartfelt smiles, firm handshakes, and friendships that blossom along the way.

As deputy head of the OTOFUN Lao Cai car club, he also makes and gives away these long cables to other drivers, encouraging a spirit of “self-help and mutual support.” His cables have come to the rescue of wedding cars in Muong Khuong district and funeral vehicles stuck in narrow alleys in Bao Thang district.

When asked how many cars he has helped, Diep smiled, saying he had lost count of the number of rescues over the years, but noted that each one left him with a quiet sense of happiness.

Diep responds to thousands of calls for help from stranded motorists without charging a single penny (Photo courtesy of Diep)

Memorable encounters

Among his many rescues, some remain in memory. Like a tourist from Vung Tau who borrowed a car from Hanoi to visit Sa Pa, only to face a flat battery. Diep arrived within minutes, fixed the issue, and refused 500,000 VND offered in thanks.

Another time, a man from Hanoi left his car in Lao Cai while on a work trip to China. Upon returning a week later, he found the battery dead. Diep jump-started the car and once again declined a tip.

Then there was the case of a female driver who forgot to switch off her headlights. Panicked when the car died and unable to open the boot, she was relieved when Diep happened to pass by and stepped in to help.

Beyond car rescue

Diep's generosity doesn't just end with car troubles. He has initiated and participated in numerous charity projects: building schoolyards, donating books and school supplies to children in remote areas, and sending masks and protective gear to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Google” is another nickname local people have given him, for his knowledge and resourcefulness.

Diep not only offers roadside assistance but also takes time to explain how to safely jump-start a car battery—protecting both the vehicle and the rescuing car. He believes that once people understand the basics, they can easily solve the problems themselves./.