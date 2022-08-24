​ IAA int’l driving permits not valid in Vietnam

International driving licenses issued by the New York-based International Automobile Association (IAA) are not accepted in Vietnam, according to Ho Chi Minh City Police Department’s road and railway traffic police unit (PC08).



PC08 said it acknowledges that IAA international driving licenses are popular among foreigners in Vietnam and Vietnamese drivers with foreign citizenship, in addition to those issued by competent authorities of their home country.



However, Vietnam only recognises international driving permits granted by competent authorities of countries signatory to the 1968 Vienna Convention in accordance to Clause 3 of the Ministry of Transport’s Circular 29/2015/TT-BGTVT dated on July 6, 2015, the unit noted, dismissing the validity of those issued by the IAA.



It warned that IAA permit holders are subject to penalties for driving without a valid license under police checks./.