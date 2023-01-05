Making news
Embassy holds Lunar New Year celebration in Singapore
Addressing the event, Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung informed participants on Vietnam’s achievements since its reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. In 2022, the country grew 8.02%, among the fastest growing economies in the world, and posted 700 billion USD in import-export turnover.
Dung went on, highlighting the thriving Vietnam-Singapore relations across the fields of politics, economy, defence-security, and people-to-people exchange. The nations mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and a decade of their strategic partnership this year with a host of activities, added the diplomat.
Expressing his appreciation for the expatriates' practical and meaningful contributions to the homeland, he wished them to make greater contributions in the time to come.
The get-together featured musical performances and traditional Vietnamese dishes for Tet./.