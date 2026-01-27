Culture highlights
Warm Spring for Border Communities
The “All-People Border Defense Day” and “Warm Spring for Border Communities” programs took place at the Nam Ty 2 hamlet school site in Thanh Nua Commune, Dien Bien Province.
On January 26, 2026, the 2026 editions of the “All-People Border Defense Day” and “Warm Spring for Border Communities” programs took place at Nam Ty 2 hamlet school site in Thanh Nua Commune, Dien Bien Province. The events were not only of strong political, social, and humanitarian significance but also helped strengthen the close bond between the military and the people, particularly among ethnic minority communities in border areas.
- By VNA/VNP
