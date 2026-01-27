The “All-People Border Defense Day” and “Warm Spring for Border Communities” programs took place at the Nam Ty 2 hamlet school site in Thanh Nua Commune, Dien Bien Province.

Teachers at the Nam Ty 2 hamlet school site take part in the banh chung wrapping contest. Photo: VNA

On January 26, 2026, the 2026 editions of the “All-People Border Defense Day” and “Warm Spring for Border Communities” programs took place at Nam Ty 2 hamlet school site in Thanh Nua Commune, Dien Bien Province. The events were not only of strong political, social, and humanitarian significance but also helped strengthen the close bond between the military and the people, particularly among ethnic minority communities in border areas.

Officers and soldiers of Thanh Luong Border Guard Station take part in the banh chung wrapping contest. Photo: VNA

