Culture highlights
Vietnamese women affirm growing role in national economy
A key pillar of national economy
Textiles and footwear are among the most labour-intensive industries in Vietnam. In the garment sector, where women account for about 75% of the workforce, their skilful and meticulous work has helped deliver quality products, enabling Vietnamese brands to expand their presence in international markets.
Women entrepreneurs shaping sustainable value
While women were once primarily viewed as part of the production workforce, they are now asserting their position in business leadership and corporate governance.
According to the 2024 Small and Medium Enterprise Competitiveness Report, around 30% of management and leadership positions in Vietnamese enterprises are held by women – a high rate in Southeast Asia. Vietnam currently has more than 100,000 small and medium-sized enterprises owned by women, accounting for about 20% of the total. Notably, 51% of enterprises have women participating in ownership structures, a significant proportion compared to many countries in the region.
✅ ~30% of management and leadership positions in Vietnamese enterprises are held by women
✅ ~20% small and medium-sized enterprises owned by women
✅ 51% of enterprises have women participating in ownership structures
The 2024 Small and Medium Enterprise Competitiveness Report
Businesses led by women not only contribute to GDP growth, job creation and State budget revenues but also bring a distinctive governance style – prudent yet decisive, flexible yet humane, placing people and communities at the centre of development strategies.
In recent years, Vietnamese women entrepreneurs have demonstrated a shift in leadership mindset, moving beyond profit-oriented goals towards sustainable, inclusive and socially responsible development.
Many female entrepreneurs are pioneers in applying ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards and actively engaging in green growth, circular economy and digital transformation initiatives, considering social value an integral part of long-term strategies rather than peripheral philanthropy.
TH Group, founded by entrepreneur Thai Huong, is a pioneer in implementing green economy and circular economy models. Photo: VNA
Prominent national brands bearing the imprint of women entrepreneurs include TH true MILK, founded by Thai Huong under the philosophy “For Vietnam’s stature”, and Vietjet Air, established by Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao with the aspiration that “everyone can fly”, expanding travel and connectivity opportunities for millions while boosting tourism and trade.
State President Luong Cuong and officials witnesses the handover ceremony of the first Boeing 737-8 aircraft between Boeing and Vietjet Air in Seattle, the US, in September 2025. Photo: VNA
“Golden Rose” – symbol of intellect and resilience
To honour outstanding women entrepreneurs, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has since 2005 organised the “Outstanding Vietnamese Businesswoman – Golden Rose” award. The initiative affirms the role of women entrepreneurs as an important force contributing not only economically but also in cultural, humanitarian and social responsibilities.
At the 2025 award ceremony, VCCI President Pham Tan Cong emphasised that the “Golden Rose” is not merely a title but a source of inspiration reflecting the mettle, intellect and compassion of Vietnamese women who, together with the business community, are contributing talent and dedication to usher the country into a new era of development.
After two decades, the award has become a prestigious symbol of intellect, resilience and kindness – hallmark qualities of Vietnamese women in the integration era. Each honoured entrepreneur represents not only business success but also innovation, bold thinking and community dedication.
Shining in integration journey
Amid deepening international integration and intensifying global competition, Vietnamese women are steadily asserting their position across economic sectors. They are not only a large workforce but also managers, innovators, investors and policy contributors.
Their role and imprint on today’s economic map reflect persistent efforts across generations and the transformation of Vietnamese society towards equality, inclusiveness and sustainable development.
With intellect, resilience and aspiration, Vietnamese women are continuing to write the country’s growth story through practical and inspiring contributions./.