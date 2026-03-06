Vietnamese women affirm growing role in national economy

Vietnamese women have long been an indispensable force in the country’s socio-economic development. Today, they are present across a wide spectrum of economic activities, from production, trade and small-scale services to innovative start-ups, collective economic development, the digital economy, green growth, the circular economy and financial inclusion.

A key pillar of national economy

A 2024 report by the National Statistics Office shows that 63% of Vietnamese women participate in the labour force – an impressive rate compared to the global average, according to the World Bank. This figure not only reflects women’s strong engagement in the economy but also underscores their substantial contributions, particularly in key sectors such as textiles and garments, footwear, agriculture, technology and finance.

Women work in the high-tech sector in Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Textiles and footwear are among the most labour-intensive industries in Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Textiles and footwear are among the most labour-intensive industries in Vietnam. In the garment sector, where women account for about 75% of the workforce, their skilful and meticulous work has helped deliver quality products, enabling Vietnamese brands to expand their presence in international markets.

In agriculture – a mainstay of the national economy. women play a vital role in cultivation, processing, packaging and export. In both delta and mountainous areas, female workers make up as much as 70% of the agricultural labour force, forming the backbone of rice, coffee, pepper and fruit production for export. Their efforts not only help ensure national food security but also enhance the value of Vietnamese farm produce globally.

Agriculture is considered a pillar of Vietnam’s economy. (Photo: VNA)

Women play an important role in the agricultural sector. Photo: VNA

Amid digital transformation and green transition, women are increasingly active in emerging fields such as e-commerce, fintech, the circular economy and innovative start-ups. Their adaptability, flexibility and strong learning spirit have enabled them to keep pace with modern development trends.

An organic agricultural production model in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

Women harvest Shan Tuyet tea in Tuyen Quang province. Photo: VNA

Women entrepreneurs shaping sustainable value

While women were once primarily viewed as part of the production workforce, they are now asserting their position in business leadership and corporate governance.

According to the 2024 Small and Medium Enterprise Competitiveness Report, around 30% of management and leadership positions in Vietnamese enterprises are held by women – a high rate in Southeast Asia. Vietnam currently has more than 100,000 small and medium-sized enterprises owned by women, accounting for about 20% of the total. Notably, 51% of enterprises have women participating in ownership structures, a significant proportion compared to many countries in the region.

✅ ~30% of management and leadership positions in Vietnamese enterprises are held by women

✅ ~20% small and medium-sized enterprises owned by women

✅ 51% of enterprises have women participating in ownership structures The 2024 Small and Medium Enterprise Competitiveness Report

Businesses led by women not only contribute to GDP growth, job creation and State budget revenues but also bring a distinctive governance style – prudent yet decisive, flexible yet humane, placing people and communities at the centre of development strategies.

Women-led businesses make significant contributions to GDP growth. Photo: VNA

In recent years, Vietnamese women entrepreneurs have demonstrated a shift in leadership mindset, moving beyond profit-oriented goals towards sustainable, inclusive and socially responsible development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials launch the project on supporting women’s entrepreneurship for the 2026–2035 period (Project 2415). Photo: VNA

Many female entrepreneurs are pioneers in applying ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards and actively engaging in green growth, circular economy and digital transformation initiatives, considering social value an integral part of long-term strategies rather than peripheral philanthropy.



TH Group, founded by entrepreneur Thai Huong, is a pioneer in implementing green economy and circular economy models. Photo: VNA

The inauguration of TH’s large-scale dairy plant in Russia in May 2025. Photo: VNA

Russian President Vladimir Putin presents the Order of Friendship to Labour Heroine Thai Huong. Photo: VNA

Prominent national brands bearing the imprint of women entrepreneurs include TH true MILK, founded by Thai Huong under the philosophy “For Vietnam’s stature”, and Vietjet Air, established by Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao with the aspiration that “everyone can fly”, expanding travel and connectivity opportunities for millions while boosting tourism and trade.



Vinamilk products are presented to students in disadvantaged areas. Photo: VNA

These examples show that Vietnamese women entrepreneurs not only run successful businesses but also help shape development trends and spread positive values in society.

State President Luong Cuong and officials witnesses the handover ceremony of the first Boeing 737-8 aircraft between Boeing and Vietjet Air in Seattle, the US, in September 2025. Photo: VNA

“Golden Rose” – symbol of intellect and resilience

To honour outstanding women entrepreneurs, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has since 2005 organised the “Outstanding Vietnamese Businesswoman – Golden Rose” award. The initiative affirms the role of women entrepreneurs as an important force contributing not only economically but also in cultural, humanitarian and social responsibilities.

Tran Thi Loan is honoured as “Outstanding Vietnamese Businesswoman – Golden Rose Award 2025”. Photo: VNA

With the aspiration to preserve and develop Vietnam’s rare orchid varieties instead of relying on imported breeds, Tran Thi Loan has pioneered the application of advanced technology to high-tech floriculture, helping the Phu Van Orchid brand firmly establish and expand its presence in Ninh Binh province. Photo: VNA

At the 2025 award ceremony, VCCI President Pham Tan Cong emphasised that the “Golden Rose” is not merely a title but a source of inspiration reflecting the mettle, intellect and compassion of Vietnamese women who, together with the business community, are contributing talent and dedication to usher the country into a new era of development.

After two decades, the award has become a prestigious symbol of intellect, resilience and kindness – hallmark qualities of Vietnamese women in the integration era. Each honoured entrepreneur represents not only business success but also innovation, bold thinking and community dedication.

Shining in integration journey

Amid deepening international integration and intensifying global competition, Vietnamese women are steadily asserting their position across economic sectors. They are not only a large workforce but also managers, innovators, investors and policy contributors.

Their role and imprint on today’s economic map reflect persistent efforts across generations and the transformation of Vietnamese society towards equality, inclusiveness and sustainable development.

With intellect, resilience and aspiration, Vietnamese women are continuing to write the country’s growth story through practical and inspiring contributions./.