Long Tong Festival - Unique Farming Ritual of Tay Ethnic Group
The Long Tong (Going to the Field) Festival is the most representative agricultural ritual of the Tay ethnic minority community in Lao Cai, a northern mountainous province known for its rich cultural diversity. Held annually during the first days of the Lunar New Year, the festival embodies prayers for favorable weather, abundant harvests, and a year of peace and prosperity.
Rooted in wet-rice cultivation traditions, Long Tong marks the symbolic beginning of a new farming cycle. At the heart of the celebration is a solemn ceremony conducted in an open field, where village elders and shamans offer incense, sticky rice, boiled chicken, and locally grown produce to heaven and earth deities. The ritual expresses gratitude for past harvests while invoking blessings for the coming season.
A highlight of the festival is the ploughing ceremony, in which a respected village elder or local leader makes the first furrows of the year. This symbolic act reflects the Tay people’s deep reverence for agriculture and their belief in harmony between humans and nature.
Beyond its spiritual significance, Long Tong is also a vibrant cultural gathering. Traditional folk games such as con throwing, tug-of-war, and singing exchanges enliven the festive atmosphere. Men and women dressed in indigo garments fill the fields with laughter, music, and the sounds of drums and gongs.
Today, while preserving its sacred rituals, the festival has also become a cultural attraction drawing visitors eager to experience the Tay community’s enduring agricultural heritage and communal spirit.