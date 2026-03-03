Long Tong Festival - Unique Farming Ritual of Tay Ethnic Group

The Long Tong (Going to the Field) Festival is the most representative agricultural ritual of the Tay ethnic minority community in Lao Cai, a northern mountainous province known for its rich cultural diversity. Held annually during the first days of the Lunar New Year, the festival embodies prayers for favorable weather, abundant harvests, and a year of peace and prosperity.

Beating the drum to open the festival at Phong Du Thuong commune. Photo: VNA

Rooted in wet-rice cultivation traditions, Long Tong marks the symbolic beginning of a new farming cycle. At the heart of the celebration is a solemn ceremony conducted in an open field, where village elders and shamans offer incense, sticky rice, boiled chicken, and locally grown produce to heaven and earth deities. The ritual expresses gratitude for past harvests while invoking blessings for the coming season.

Offering procession during the festival at Phong Du Thuong commune. Photo: VNA

A highlight of the festival is the ploughing ceremony, in which a respected village elder or local leader makes the first furrows of the year. This symbolic act reflects the Tay people’s deep reverence for agriculture and their belief in harmony between humans and nature.

The tug of war game during Long Tong festival at Phong Du Thuong commune attracts people of other ethnic groups and tourists. Photo: VNA

The throwing ball game during Long Tong festival at Phong Du Thuong commune attracts people of other ethnic groups and tourists. Photo: VNA

Folk games during Long Tong festival at Phong Du Thuong commune attract people of other ethnic groups and tourists. Photo: VNA

Tay girls in their traditional costumes take part in the festival at Phong Du Thuong commune. Photo: VNA

Long Tong festival at Phong Du Thuong commune attracts people of other ethnic groups. Photo: VNA



Beyond its spiritual significance, Long Tong is also a vibrant cultural gathering. Traditional folk games such as con throwing, tug-of-war, and singing exchanges enliven the festive atmosphere. Men and women dressed in indigo garments fill the fields with laughter, music, and the sounds of drums and gongs.

Today, while preserving its sacred rituals, the festival has also become a cultural attraction drawing visitors eager to experience the Tay community’s enduring agricultural heritage and communal spirit.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Phong Du Thuong commune makes the first furrows to begin the new crops. Photo: VNA