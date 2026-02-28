Dong Ky Giant Firecracker Procession Festival Attracts Thousands

Dong Ky giant firecracker procession festival attracts a vast crowd of participants . Photo: VNA

Held each spring, the festival centers on the ceremonial procession of two massive symbolic firecrackers through the village’s main roads to the communal house. Each wooden firecracker, measuring several meters in length and elaborately decorated in red and gold, is carried by teams of strong young men in coordinated traditional attire. The rhythmic beat of drums and gongs, coupled with cheers from the crowd, creates an atmosphere that is both solemn and jubilant.

Procession of the firecracker along the village pathways. Photo: VNA

The ritual commemorates the village’s tutelary deity and honors the martial tradition of the area. According to local legend, the thunderous sound of firecrackers once symbolized a call to arms and the spirit of unity in defending the homeland. Today, although real firecrackers are no longer set off, the oversized symbolic models preserve the historical meaning of the custom while ensuring public safety.

Around 11 a.m, the firecracker is processed back to the village communal house for the ceremony. Photo: VNA

The ritual of the Dong Ky giant firecracker procession festival. Photo: VNA

Beyond the main procession, the festival features a range of folk games, traditional music performances, and communal activities that strengthen social bonds. Elders in ceremonial robes preside over incense offerings at the communal house, praying for favorable weather, prosperity, and peace in the coming year.

Recognized as an important cultural event in Dong Ky, the giant firecracker procession not only safeguards a centuries-old tradition but also highlights Bac Ninh’s rich heritage, attracting growing interest from cultural researchers and tourists alike.

Young villagers prepare for giant firecracker procession. Photo: VNA