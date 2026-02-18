Hanoians Enjoy Spring Spirit of Lunar New Year of the Horse

On the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, which falls on February 18 this year, Hanoians visit pagodas, communal houses and temples as tradition dictates to pray for bliss and peace.

Hanoi people flock to Quan Su Pagoda on the first morning of the Lunar New Year of the Horse. Photo: VNA

Hanoi people visit Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature) to ask for calligraphy with hope of attaining wisdom, peace and luck for the new year. Photo: VNA

Hanoians visit Tran Quoc Pagoda on the first morning of the Lunar New Year of the Horse. Photo: VNA

Hanoi people visit Quan Thanh temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse. Photo: VNA

Visiting religious locations at the start of the year during Tet holiday is a longstanding cultural tradition of the Vietnamese people, passed down through generations.

Hanoi people visit Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature) on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse. Photo: VNA

Hanoi people visit Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature) to ask for calligraphy with hope of attaining wisdom, peace and luck for the new year. Photo: VNA