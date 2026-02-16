The Image of Horse in the Lives of Vietnamese People

A Dong Ho folk painting named "Vinh Quy Bai To" (returning home to pay tribute to ancestors after getting an academic honour), featuring a horse. Photo: VNA

As such, horses embody both intimacy and a sense of the sacred, symbolising nobility as much as closeness. Horses are known for their endurance, intelligence, and loyalty, yet they are associated with impatience, arrogance, and unruliness. It is precisely this complexity that has allowed the image of horses to permeate Vietnamese life in a natural and deeply rooted way, enriching the nation’s spiritual and cultural landscape.

A display for Lunar New Year of the Horse, re-creating the famous painting "Ma dao thanh cong" (Horse returns, success comes). Photo: VNA