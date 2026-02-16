The Image of Horse in the Lives of Vietnamese People

Horses have long been a familiar part of Vietnamese culture, accompanying people from daily life and farming to the battlefield, and often appearing alongside images of generals, deities, honour, and scholarly achievement.
A Dong Ho folk painting named "Vinh Quy Bai To" (returning home to pay tribute to ancestors after getting an academic honour), featuring a horse. Photo: VNA
As such, horses embody both intimacy and a sense of the sacred, symbolising nobility as much as closeness. Horses are known for their endurance, intelligence, and loyalty, yet they are associated with impatience, arrogance, and unruliness. It is precisely this complexity that has allowed the image of horses to permeate Vietnamese life in a natural and deeply rooted way, enriching the nation’s spiritual and cultural landscape.
A display for Lunar New Year of the Horse, re-creating the famous painting "Ma dao thanh cong" (Horse returns, success comes). Photo: VNA
The Dong Ho painting "Vinh Quy Bai To" (Returning Home in Glory) expresses the wish for advancement, academic success, and upholds the tradition of studiousness and scholarly achievement. Photo: VNA
An artisan in Dong Ho village creates folk paintings with the theme of horses for Tet (Lunar New Year). Photo: VNA
Ngua Van giap - a small wooden statue with lacquer painting techniques - made by people in central Vietnam. Photo: VNA
Jockeys compete at the Tam Duong Horse Race (Lai Chau, September 3, 2023). Photo: VNA
Porcelain horses made in Thanh Ha ceramic village, Hoi An. Photo: VNA
Dong Ho folk painting "Ngua Hong" (Pink Horse) is a symbol of honor and respect for the important role of horses in human history and culture. It can be seen as a testament to the profound influence of horses on our lives and thinking. Photo: VNA
VNA/VNP