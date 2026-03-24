Vinh Long Thanh Tra Fruit Gains Value Through Science and Technology

In Vinh Long Province, Dong Thanh Ward is steadily positioning thanh tra as a strategic fruit crop, aiming to expand cultivation to 100ha by 2030 while ensuring stable market linkages.

Sweet thanh tra fruits are the result of applying science and technology to the cultivation process. Photo: VNA

In Vinh Long Province, Dong Thanh Ward is steadily positioning thanh tra as a strategic fruit crop, aiming to expand cultivation to 100 hectares by 2030 while ensuring stable market linkages.

In recent years, local farmers have moved beyond traditional practices, mastering more advanced and standardized cultivation techniques. With support from agricultural experts and extension programs, growers have adopted precise fertilization regimes, efficient irrigation systems and controlled light-stimulation methods. One of the most significant breakthroughs has been the successful induction of off-season flowering, allowing trees to bear fruit outside the peak harvest period.

Mr. Huynh Van Hao (Dong Thanh Ward, Vinh Long Province) is happily harvesting sweet thanh tra fruits. Photo: VNA

Mr. Huynh Van Cap, Director of the Dong Thanh Sweet Thanh Tra Seedling Production and Marketing Cooperative, is one of the individuals who has long been dedicated to developing this local variety. Photo: VNA

This shift is proving transformative. By adjusting flowering cycles and improving orchard management, farmers have been able to increase yields by 20–30% compared to conventional methods. Off-season production also enables them to access less saturated markets, where thanh tra fruits command higher prices due to limited supply. As a result, income stability has improved, reducing reliance on fluctuating seasonal demand.

Equally important, the success of these technical applications is building confidence among local farmers. More households are now willing to follow standardized production processes, recognizing the long-term benefits of consistency, quality control and market-oriented cultivation. Cooperative models and value chain linkages are also being strengthened, helping ensure that output is not only higher, but also more reliably consumed.

Mr. Huynh Van Cap (Dong Thanh ward, Vinh Long province) is delighted with his high-yielding thanh tra orchard. Photo: VNA

Mr. Huynh Van Hao and Mr. Truong Van Hoang (Dong Thanh ward, Vinh Long province) discuss the quality of cultivation process of sweet thanh tra trees. Photo: VNA

With clear planning, growing technical capacity and stronger market connections, Dong Thanh Ward is gradually shaping a more sustainable and competitive future for its signature thanh tra fruit, contributing to the broader agricultural development of Vinh Long Province.