Thanh Hai Commune Emerges as a Clean Energy Bright Spot

High-tech shrimp farming and wind power development in Thanh Hai Commune, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA



Fifty-one years after the Spring Victory of 1975, Thanh Hai Commune in Vinh Long Province is stepping into a new chapter, one shaped not by the memories of war, but by the promise of steady, sustainable growth. Once known as a “fire coordinate,” a key point for receiving weapons from the North during wartime, this coastal community has changed in ways that are both visible and deeply felt.

Today, Thanh Hai looks very different. Places once marked by bomb craters are now covered in green. Shrimp ponds, coconut groves, and neatly tended fields stretch across the landscape. Farmers are adopting better techniques, blending traditional experience with modern methods to improve both quality and yield. As a result, incomes are rising and daily life is becoming more stable.

Harvesting shrimp at a high-tech aquaculture farm alongside wind power facilities in Thanh Hai Commune, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA

Le Van Sam, a resident of Thanh Hai Commune, Vinh Long Province, checks shrimp at a high-tech aquaculture farm. Photo: VNA



A key part of this transformation is the commune’s focus on the future. Thanh Hai is making use of its natural conditions to develop renewable energy, especially wind and solar power. Along the coast, rows of wind turbines turn steadily, reflecting a shift toward cleaner energy. These projects not only supply electricity but also create jobs and bring new opportunities to local residents.

At the same time, infrastructure continues to improve. Roads are easier to travel, schools and healthcare services are more accessible, and overall living standards are on the rise. Despite these changes, the community remains closely connected to its past, with a strong sense of identity and resilience.

Visitors explore the mangrove forest in Thanh Hai Commune, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA

Visitors tour Thanh Hai Commune in Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA

Thanh Hai’s story mirrors a larger change taking place across Vietnam. It is a journey from hardship to renewal, where old memories remain, but no longer define the future. Today, this once-scarred land stands as a growing center for clean energy and green development.