Vietnam Expands Rice Market Diversification Through FTAs

Inspecting quality of organic rice in Son Tinh commune, Quang Ngai province during harvest season. Photo: VNA



Amid heightened volatility in the global rice market, Vietnam is stepping up efforts to diversify export destinations and shift toward higher value segments. Geopolitical tensions, expanding global supply, and intensifying competition are putting pressure on the country’s rice sector to recalibrate its development strategy.

In the first months of 2026, Vietnam’s rice exports posted mixed results. Shipments reached around 1.74 million tonnes worth more than 826 million US dollars by mid-March, according to Nguyen Anh Son, Director General of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. While export volume rose 2.3% year-on-year, value declined by 8.7%, reflecting downward pressure on global prices.

Members of the Farmers' Association's model for producing and supplying organic rice in Son Tinh commune, Quang Ngai province inspect the quality of rice during the harvest season. Photo: VNA

Members of the Farmers' Association's model for producing and supplying organic rice in Son Tinh commune, Quang Ngai province inspect the quality of rice during the harvest season. Photo: VNA



Market dynamics have also shown clear divergence. The Philippines remained Vietnam’s largest buyer, accounting for more than 55% of total exports and maintaining stable demand. Meanwhile, shipments to China, Malaysia, and Australia recorded encouraging growth, suggesting opportunities in both traditional and emerging markets. In contrast, exports to several African countries declined significantly, highlighting ongoing challenges in price competitiveness and market access.

Experts say the current landscape underscores the urgency of reducing reliance on a limited number of markets. Leveraging free trade agreements (FTAs) is seen as a key pathway to expand market reach, particularly in regions with high standards and stable demand such as the EU and CPTPP members. These agreements not only offer tariff advantages but also create incentives for Vietnamese exporters to upgrade product quality and meet stricter technical requirements.

Members of the Farmers' Association's model for producing and supplying organic rice in Son Tinh commune, Quang Ngai province inspect the quality of rice during the harvest season. Photo: VNA

Harvesting rice on a field in Quang Tri province. Photo: VNA

At the same time, industry stakeholders are calling for greater investment in post-harvest processing, branding, and traceability to enhance the value of Vietnamese rice. Strengthening supply chain linkages and promoting high-quality, specialty rice varieties could help the sector move up the value chain.

As global competition intensifies, a more diversified and quality-driven export strategy is expected to be crucial for ensuring the sustainable growth of Vietnam’s rice industry.