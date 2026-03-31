Vinh Long Boosts Renewable Energy to Drive GRDP Growth

Vinh Long province has identified renewable energy development as a key economic sector, gradually positioning it as a major growth driver within the industry and construction segment. This strategic direction reflects the province’s effort to restructure its economy toward sustainability while tapping into its natural advantages in solar and wind energy.

Leaders of the Vinh Long Department of Industry and Trade conduct a site inspection at Wind Power Plant No. 3, turbine location V1-3 (Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant), in Truong Long Hoa Ward, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA



Vinh Long province has identified renewable energy development as a key economic sector, gradually positioning it as a major growth driver within the industry and construction segment. This strategic direction reflects the province’s effort to restructure its economy toward sustainability while tapping into its natural advantages in solar and wind energy.

In recent years, Vinh Long has prioritized attracting investment in renewable energy projects, particularly solar power, by improving infrastructure, streamlining administrative procedures, and creating favorable conditions for investors. Several projects have been proposed and implemented, contributing not only to increased electricity supply but also to job creation and local revenue. The shift toward clean energy is also aligned with Vietnam’s broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting green growth.

Wind Power Plant No. 3 at turbine location V1-3 (Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant) in Truong Long Hoa Ward, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA

Wind Power Plant No. 3 at turbine location V1-3 (Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant) in Truong Long Hoa Ward, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA

Wind Power Plant No. 3 at turbine location V1-3 (Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant) in Truong Long Hoa Ward, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA



Beyond energy production, the province envisions building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the renewable energy industry. This includes developing supporting industries, enhancing workforce skills, and upgrading transmission networks to ensure efficient distribution. By doing so, Vinh Long aims to strengthen its role within the industrial–construction sector while maintaining environmental sustainability.

At the same time, the province is working toward establishing itself as a renewable energy hub and a center for clean energy exports in the Mekong Delta. With its strategic location and growing infrastructure, Vinh Long is well positioned to connect with neighboring provinces and integrate into regional energy networks.

Wind Power Plant No. 3 at turbine location V1-3 (Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant) in Truong Long Hoa Ward, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA

Operations area of the Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Dong Hai Commune, Vinh Long Province. Photo: VNA

Looking ahead, the province’s long-term vision is to become a nationally significant energy hub, contributing to both regional development and the country’s energy security, while fostering a greener and more resilient economy.