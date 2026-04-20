Vietnam's New Era
Party Central Committee stresses significance of cultural development
Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Central Committee called for building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity, aligned with national, cultural and family value systems, as well as Vietnamese human standards.