Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam's New Era

Party Central Committee stresses significance of cultural development

Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Central Committee called for building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity, aligned with national, cultural and family value systems, as well as Vietnamese human standards.

 

 

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Party Central Committee puts priority on education reform, talent development

Party Central Committee puts priority on education reform, talent development

Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee calls for the continued, resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, particularly modernising the national education system, improving training quality, and attracting and utilising talent.
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