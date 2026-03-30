Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

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Vietnamese youth in Russia promote volunteer spirit during Youth Month

Vietnamese students and young people in St. Petersburg have organised a series of meaningful activities during Youth Month to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2026), spreading the spirit of dynamism and creativity among Vietnamese youth abroad.
Students lay flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Monument. Photo: VNA

 
Since early March, sports, cultural and educational activities have attracted Vietnamese students from more than 20 universities in St. Petersburg, along with local officials and guests interested in Vietnamese culture.

Vietnamese students' art performances at a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University. Photo: VNA

Highlights included a documentary screening on President Ho Chi Minh and a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University.

Vietnamese students' art performances at a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University. Photo: VNA

Participants also laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Institute of St. Petersburg State University and the Ho Chi Minh Monument, with more than 160 young people and representatives of organisations attending to honour the late leader and reaffirm the ideals of Vietnamese youth overseas.

Vietnamese students' art performances at a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University. Photo: VNA

A roundtable on Vietnam’s youth development strategy was also held at the Russia–Vietnam Cultural Centre of Herzen State Pedagogical University, bringing together Russian and Vietnamese scholars. Discussions focused on the role of youth in national development.

Vietnamese and Russian students view a documentary screening on President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: VNA

The activities highlighted the active role of Vietnamese youth in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening the Vietnam–Russia friendship./.

VNA/VNP

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UNESCO Recognition Shines Global Spotlight on Vietnams Dong Ho Folk Paintings

UNESCO Recognition Shines Global Spotlight on Vietnam’s Dong Ho Folk Paintings

The inscription of Dong Ho folk painting on UNESCO’s safeguarding list marks a pivotal moment for one of Vietnam’s most distinctive traditional art forms. By adding the craft of making Dong Ho woodblock prints to its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, UNESCO has both recognized its cultural significance and underscored the urgency of preserving it.
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