Vietnamese youth in Russia promote volunteer spirit during Youth Month

Students lay flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Monument. Photo: VNA



Since early March, sports, cultural and educational activities have attracted Vietnamese students from more than 20 universities in St. Petersburg, along with local officials and guests interested in Vietnamese culture.

Vietnamese students' art performances at a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University. Photo: VNA

Highlights included a documentary screening on President Ho Chi Minh and a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University.

Vietnamese students' art performances at a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University. Photo: VNA

Participants also laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Institute of St. Petersburg State University and the Ho Chi Minh Monument, with more than 160 young people and representatives of organisations attending to honour the late leader and reaffirm the ideals of Vietnamese youth overseas.