Vietnamese Heritage - Unique Imprints for Humanity

19/04/2026

From Dong Ho paintings gracing galleries in New York and the resonant tones of the Dan Day (three-stringed lute) echoing through Paris, to the sharp rhythm of Ca Tru (ceremonial singing) clappers in Hanoi’s Old Quarter and the presence of Cham pottery in contemporary spaces - every element serves as a silent "cultural ambassador".



Vietnamese Heritage: Unique Imprints for Humanity is a journey to decode four exceptional cultural "genetic codes": Dong Ho paintings, Ca Tru, Xoan singing, and Cham pottery - Vietnam’s sophisticated contributions to the world’s shared treasury of heritage.

Four Unique Nuances of Vietnamese Culture

Nestled along the Duong River, the people of Dong Ho Village (Bac Ninh Province) created a distinctive genre of folk painting that crystallized an ecological philosophy centuries ago. A layer of diep (seashell) powder mixed with glutinous rice paste is brushed on Do (poonah) paper to create a natural pearlescent shimmer. The palette is a pure extraction of nature: black from bamboo leaf charcoal, red from pebbles, yellow from pagoda tree flowers, and blue from indigo leaves. Beyond visual art, Dong Ho paintings reflect the agrarian life and humanistic philosophy of the Vietnamese people, where works like "The Rat’s Wedding" or depictions of chickens and pigs embody aspirations for a just and happy society.



"Dong Ho paintings are blessings and aspirations; therefore, every woodblock is heavy with the soul entrusted to us by our ancestors". Meritorious Artisan Nguyen Dang Che, guardian of Dong Ho folk paintings



After printing, Dong Ho paintings are sun-dried to ensure the ink remains vibrant and durable. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Meritorious Artist Nguyen Dang Che passing down the craft to the next generation. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

A Dong Ho folk painting artisan printing an image from a woodblock. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

If Dong Ho is the voice of the countryside, Ca Tru represents the scholarly spirit. Recognized by UNESCO for its sophisticated artistic structure, Ca Tru is a synergy between the Ca nuong (female singer), the Kep (lute player), and the Quan vien (spectator-drummer). High-tech vocal maneuvers harmonize with the deep, somber tones of the Dan Day lute and the sharp crack of bamboo clappers. The "praise drum," held by an audience member, transforms the performance into an artistic dialogue, where the listener directly participates in the appraisal of the art.





"In Ca tru, the sound of the clapper is the heartbeat, the sound of the lute is the thought, and the voice is the breath. A singer does not sing from her throat, but from the silence of her soul. when the praise drum sounds, it is more than a compliment - nurturing a kinship between the artist and the connoisseur". The late People’s Artist Quach Thi Ho

A Ca Tru performance for tourists at Quan De Temple (Hanoi). Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Returning to the dawn of history during the era of the Hung Kings, Xoan singing connects music with ancestral worship rituals. Moving from the solemnity of Hat Tho (Ritual Singing) and the didactic Hat Qua Cach (Narrative Singing) to the vibrant Hat Hoi (Festive Singing), the minimalist Bo bo gestures simulate primitive labor movements, recreating a sacred space using only a command drum and bamboo clappers.

A practice session of the Xoan Singing Club in Ward 5, Viet Tri, Phu Tho. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

"As long as the communal house stands and the people still love one another, the sound of Xoan will never fade". People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Lich, head of the An Thai Xoan Ward



Meanwhile, Cham pottery is a "living fossil" of ancient craftsmanship. Cham women do not use a potter’s wheel; instead, they move around the clay, shaping it with their bare hands. The pottery is fired in the open air, absorbing natural winds, sun, and smoke, ensuring that every product is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Behind this technique lies the symbol of a matriarchal society and the enduring vitality of Champa culture within Vietnam’s diverse mosaic.

Developing craft tourism in Bau Truc pottery village is a vital way to preserve this traditional trade.Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

"Every jar and pot carries the warmth of a mother’s hand passed down to her daughter. fired under the open sky, receiving sun, wind, and woodsmoke, the color of the pottery is the color of Mother earth - stained but resilient". The late artisan Dang Thi Phan, Bau Truc Pottery Village

State and Community: The Two Pillars of Conservation

Vietnam has shaped a conservation model based on two things: state policy and the central role of the community. The story of Xoan singing is a prime example. In 2011, this heritage was placed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritages in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. However, just six years later, in 2017, it became a Representative Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity - the first and only case to achieve such a transition. This success stemmed from clear political commitment and voluntary community participation. The State invested in restoring communal houses and temples, supported artisans, and opened training classes in original Xoan guilds while integrating the heritage into schools to extend the lineage of transmission.

Xoan singing is primarily performed at communal houses and temples in Phu Tho Province. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Building on this experience, Vietnam continues to preserve Ca Tru through documentation and digitalization while supporting clubs in maintaining regular performances. For Dong Ho paintings and Cham pottery, policies link conservation with a "heritage economy," building OCOP (One Commune One Product) brands and developing experiential tourism.

Artisan Nguyen Thi Lich introducing the history of Xoan singing to children at An Thai Communal House (Phu Tho). Photo: Cong Dat/VNP