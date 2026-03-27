Vietnam pledges partnership to develop resilient, green supply chains: Party leader

Vietnam stands ready to work alongside businesses to develop greener and more efficient, sustainable and resilient supply chains, and remains a trusted partner, a responsible member, and an attractive destination in regional and global economic networks, Party General Secretary To Lam has stated.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates pose for a group photo. Photo: VNA

Hosting leaders of more than 40 international corporations from the Asia Business Council in Hanoi on March 26, the Party chief welcomed their continued engagement and practical contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.



He applauded the council’s initiative to host the Spring Forum 2026 on Asia and the future of global supply chains in Hanoi, noting that it comes at a time when global supply chains are undergoing significant restructuring and shifts.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting. Photo: VNA

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence, he said, are emerging as new foundations of production and trade, while businesses play a pivotal role in shaping new value chains; driving flows of trade, investment, technology and data; and fostering more efficient, sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic connectivity in the face of global challenges and crises.



Highlighting Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the management of the State, the Party leader briefed participants on the country’s development achievements and major orientations aimed at building a stable, transparent and adaptable environment. He said that these are designed to position Vietnam as a strategic destination for global investment inflows and a centre for science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation.



A view of the meeting. Photo: VNA

He stressed that the 14th National Party Congress has set out a long-term vision anchored in a new development model built on five strategic pillars – completing a modern, transparent and highly predictable institutional framework; developing synchronised and modern infrastructure; fostering high-quality human resources; developing science, technology and innovation as the main growth drivers; mastering advanced technologies; and promoting green and sustainable development based on a green and inclusive economy and society.



In this process, Vietnam identifies the private sector as its most important growth engine, while the foreign-invested sector is regarded as an integral component of the national economy, treated equally and encouraged to grow in a long-term and sustainable manner, with cooperation and fair competition across sectors, he said.



The Party leader welcomed constructive proposals from business leaders at the meeting, noting their strong interest in and understanding of Vietnam’s market. He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to encourage domestic enterprises to expand partnerships with foreign investors, while directing legislative, executive and judicial bodies, along with agencies in the political system, to create the best possible conditions for businesses to grow, enhance international cooperation, and move up global value chains.



Arif P. Rachmat, Chairman of the Asian Business Council, expressed admiration for Vietnam’s recent socio-economic achievements, congratulated the successful outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, and voiced strong confidence in the country’s potential and strategic development direction in the new era.



Delegates highlighted Vietnam’s strengths in attracting foreign investment, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the country’s faster and smarter development in the new development phase.



They pledged to expand both scale and scope of their investments in Vietnam, with priorities including infrastructure development, artificial intelligence, green and clean energy, smart agriculture, supporting industries, logistics, software and financial services— sectors expected to contribute to enhancing Vietnam’s position./.