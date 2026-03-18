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Key Milestones Following National Assembly and Peoples Council Elections

Key Milestones Following National Assembly and People’s Council Elections

On March 15, 2026, voters nationwide cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. After the vote, the National Election Council and local election committees continue key procedures to complete the electoral process in accordance with the law.   
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