The recent inauguration of the Vietnam National Space Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi serves as one of the leading space centres in Southeast Asia. It is the first high-tech project funded by Japan’s ODA loans.
On March 15, 2026, voters nationwide cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. After the vote, the National Election Council and local election committees continue key procedures to complete the electoral process in accordance with the law.