Tourism Flourishes during Tet, Welcoming 14 Million Visitors

During the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, Vietnam's tourism sector served an estimated 14 million visitors, up 12% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Visitors pose for photos with the beautifully decorated mascot of the Year of the Horse at Mui Ca Mau Tourist Area. Photo: VNA

Several key destinations recorded a sharp rise in international arrivals. Da Nang received an estimated 510,000 foreign visitors, up 32% year-on-year; Hue welcomed approximately 238,200, a surge of 207%; Hanoi saw 217,000 international arrivals, an increase of 55%; and Ho Chi Minh City attracted around 170,000, up 51.7%. Khanh Hoa and An Giang also reported growth of between 23% and 28% in overseas visitor numbers.





Visitors explore a calligraphy writing space in Thuan Hoa ward, Hue city, during the Lunar New Year 2026. Photo: VNA



In the domestic market, bookings for tours within the country rose by roughly 15-20% compared with the same period last year, accounting for a greater share than outbound travel. Preliminary figures indicate that the average occupancy rate at accommodation establishments reached between 55% and 60%. Several destinations achieved notably high levels, including To Lo Chai (Tuyen Quang province) at an estimated 100% occupancy; Phu Quoc (An Giang) at around 95%; Sa Pa (Lao Cai) at 90-95%; and Da Lat and Phan Thiet (Lam Dong) at 80-90%. In many localities, international arrivals were comparable to, or close to matching, domestic visitor numbers.



The upturn has been attributed to favourable visa policies, effective promotional campaigns and renewed efforts by businesses and local authorities to diversify tourism products. Officials say the results further affirm the standing of Vietnam’s destinations in the international market.



Notably, growth was evenly distributed between domestic and international markets, as well as between major hubs and emerging destinations. Total tourism revenues in several provinces rose by more than 30%. The market also recorded clear shifts in consumer behaviour, with more travellers booking services via online platforms and favouring personalised experiences linked to culture, history and local identity, often opting for longer stays.



No serious incidents involving tourists were reported nationwide during the nine-day period.



Foreign visitors “check in” at a Vietnamese Tet-themed space in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA





Local authorities reported that Ho Chi Minh City welcomed approximately 4.32 million visitors over the holiday, up 35% annually, generating tourism revenue of 12.15 trillion VND (467.85 million USD), a 42.9% increase. Its average room occupancy stood at 75%. Hanoi, meanwhile. received an estimated 1.34 million visitors, up 36.3%, with total revenue reaching 4.87 trillion VND, up 40.2%; and occupancy rates at four- and five-star hotels exceeded 72%.



Da Nang welcomed around 1.1 million visitors, an annual rise of 27%, with revenues of 3.96 trillion VND. An Giang recorded 1.7 million visitors, generating 2.622 trillion VND, an increase of nearly 40%. Lam Dong received approximately 910,000 visitors, with room occupancy rates of 75-80%.



These outcomes highlight the robust rebound of key tourism centres and underscore their leading role in driving growth and generating positive momentum across the sector during Tet.



Encouraging signs at the outset of the Year of Horse are expected to provide fresh impetus for the industry as it strives towards its 2026 targets of 25 million foreign and 150 million domestic arrivals./.