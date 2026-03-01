Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival promotes heritage, peace

An artistic performance marks the opening of the festival. Photo: VNA



Held at the Hoa Nghiem bell tower square, the ceremony marked the UNESCO recognition of the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes, which spans Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh and Hung Yen provinces, as a World Cultural Heritage site and reflected local efforts to preserve and promote heritage values.

Le Duc Thang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Tay Yen Tu commune, highlighted the site’s historical and cultural significance and the enduring values of harmony and peace promoted by King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong (1258–1308), who founded the Truc Lam Zen sect.

Tay Yen Tu is not just a festival space, but a place where the fundamental values that have shaped the character and enduring vitality of the Vietnamese people, especially patriotism and the aspiration for peace, converge and spread, he noted.

He added that the UNESCO recognition of the complex not only affirms the outstanding universal values of the heritage site, but also opens up opportunities for Tay Yen Tu to become a destination for international friends, helping to promote the image of Vietnam as a peaceful and humane country of sustainable development.

Performing traditional rituals on the opening day of the festival. Photo: VNA



The opening ceremony featured traditional rituals, art performances and a peace bell-ringing ceremony, expressing wishes for national prosperity and public well-being.

Various cultural and spiritual activities are taking place during the festival, helping promote national pride, tourism and investment attraction.

Local authorities aim to develop Tay Yen Tu into a key cultural and spiritual tourism hub, contributing to sustainable socio-economic development in Bac Ninh province and the wider region./.