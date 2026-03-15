The choice that heralds a new tenure

A large number of voters enthusiastically participate in casting their ballots at polling station No. 1, Xuan Hoa ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

This "national festival" serves as a direct and vivid demonstration of the people's right to mastery. The election takes place in a new context characterised by significant reforms, particularly the widespread application of digital technology, expected to select truly exemplary representatives worthy of the public's trust.

Voters line up to cast their ballots at polling station No. 1, Nhieu Loc ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

The election comes at a pivotal moment. To enter a new era of wealthy people and a strong nation that stands comparison with global powers, the country is pushing forward a comprehensive and synchronous renewal process. The administration apparatus has been restructured under a new model while higher and more concrete requirements are set to achieve the goal of fast and sustainable development. Therefore, each ballot cast today is not merely a personal choice but an illustration of expectations from the people for the state apparatus in the new term.



A large number of voters participate in casting their ballots at polling station No. 1, Xuan Hoa ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

The paramount significance of Election Day lies in upholding the people's right to mastery. Through the ballot, citizens select those who will represent them in handling national and public affairs. Choosing "the right representatives"—deputies with integrity, talent, vision, and the courage to act and take responsibility—will enhance the operational quality of the NA and People’s Councils, ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of the state apparatus over the next five years.



Voters at polling station No. 14, Truong Sa Special Zone, cast their ballots for representatives to the 16th National Assembly and representatives to the People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. Photo: VNA

This election features distinct characteristics. The administrative merger of several provinces and cities, alongside the implementation of the two-level local administration model, has introduced new tasks for election organisers.

Election atmosphere on Truong Sa Island, Truong Sa Special Zone, Khanh Hoa Province on the morning of March 15, 2026. Photo: VNA

Emphasising this, Chairman of the NA and the National Election Council Tran Thanh Man called for a thorough review of specific voter groups to ensure no citizen is disenfranchised. He stressed the need for "utmost caution in the smallest details to avoid minor errors leading to major problems," noting that this is not only a technical requirement but also a political one reflecting the absolute respect for the people's right to mastery.

Voters at Dao San Border Guard Post cast their ballots in the election for representatives to the 16th National Assembly and representatives to the People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. Photo: VNA

A hallmark of this election is the synchronised digital transformation from the central to the local levels for the first time. The compilation and management of voter lists, candidate profiles, and progress reports are integrated into digital platforms linked to the National Resident Database and the VNeID application.



People register to cast their early votes in Tan Phu Dong commune, Dong Thap province. Photo: VNA

To date, commune-level units have utilised voter listing software (excluding Hoang Sa special zone) to manage nearly 79 million eligible voters. Digitalisation not only ensures accuracy and transparency but also helps modernise national governance for the benefit of the electorate.



Ensuring both the quantity and quality of deputies remains a top priority. Under the Politburo’s orientation, the 16th NA is expected to comprise 145 full-time deputies at the central level and 55 at the local level. Among the 864 official candidates, including five self-nominated individuals, voters in 182 constituencies will select 500 NA deputies. The candidate structure has been meticulously prepared to ensure proportional representation for women, ethnic minority people, young delegates, intellectuals, scientists, artists, workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs. This reflects a commitment to a NA that embodies the great national solidarity.



Today’s election also marks the beginning of the state apparatus perfection for the new term. Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed that a successful election will create a vital starting point for building a robust state apparatus, providing a firm socio-political foundation to realise the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.



This is the great trust and heavy responsibility placed upon every voter as they hold their ballots today!



March 15, 2026, is therefore more than just a date; it is a profound socio-political milestone. With the collective wisdom of the electorate and a transparent and law-abiding organisational process, there is firm confidence that the election will be a resounding success, meeting the requirements of national construction and safeguarding in the new era./.