Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW: Driving cultural innovation, showcasing traditional values

In the cultural and art sectors, enhancing cultural industries through effective innovation and creativity is a crucial step in implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, thus boosting economic growth and elevate Vietnamese culture on the global innovation landscape.

Traditional culture as the foundation

Vietnam’s diverse and distinctive traditional culture offers fertile ground for startups and innovation in the field of culture and art. Many traditional cultural values remain untapped, leaving significant room for creative investment and innovative development.

“ According to Dr Tran Thi Ngoc Minh of the Academy of Journalism and Communication, the Party and State have placed strong emphasis on fostering start-ups and innovation in general, and cultural innovation in particular. Sustainable startup activities cannot be maintained or developed without considering cultural aspects.

In fact, culture can transform into effective business products and services for startups and innovation initiatives.

Additionally, startups and innovation contribute to generating income by leveraging cultural values and serve as effective tools for preserving, maintaining, and promoting traditional cultural values.

Assoc. Prof. Do Huong Lan from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities at Vietnam National University, Hanoi noted that as the world rapidly transforms due to digitalisation, cultural industries are emerging as a significant economic opportunity. Additionally, these industries play a crucial role in preserving and revitalising national identity. With its vast and diverse cultural heritage, Vietnam is well-positioned to advance this sector, provided it embraces a modern and creative approach.

Assoc. Prof. Do Huong Lan from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities at Vietnam National University, Hanoi noted that "Startup and innovation in the cultural industries is not only about business ventures but also about initiating new ideas, mindsets, and ways of connecting tradition with modernity, preservation with development, and local culture with the global market."

At the launching ceremony of Enterise, an entertainment platform expected to lead the way in bringing Vietnamese culture to the global stage through cinema and digital content in Da Nang city on September 17 (Photo: VNA)

From a strategic perspective, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Hoai Son, a full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Education, emphasised that cultural industries are heavily dependent on creativity, which cannot be replaced by capital investment or basic production technology. These include cinema, fine arts, music, design, advertising, fashion, video games, cultural tourism, publishing, television, performing arts and handicrafts. Therefore, the cultural industry is considered a "fertile land" for innovation where emotions, identity, art and technology intersect to create new values.

He added that innovation in content and forms of expression is very essential for enabling Vietnamese culture to integrate with global trends without losing its unique identity.

Some images from the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024 (Photo: VNA)

The 2024 Ho Chi Minh City River Festival is a successful example of integrating cultural, tourism, artistic, sports and commercial elements on a foundation of cultural and historical identity. According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the festival won the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award and earned two gold awards at the 22nd International Business Awards (IBA), part of the prestigious Stevie Awards in the US, in the "Art, Entertainment and Public-Festival" and "Cultural Events" categories. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Hoai Son, a full-time member of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education noted that "When cultural values are expressed in the language of the times, they never become outdated. On the contrary, such creativity allows culture to continue spreading and touching the hearts of people."

and touching the hearts of people ” Assoc. Prof. Dr Bui Hoai Son

Coordinated solutions needed

To promote startups and innovation in the field of culture in Vietnam, solutions must be implemented synchronously and consistently to create fresh momentum for developing and enhancing cultural values, national identity and the Vietnamese spirit in the new era.

Dr Tran Thi Ngoc Minh from Academy of Journalism and Communication noted that one key measure is to continue improving the legal framework to foster a favourable environment for cultural startups in the context of international integration. She underscored the need for flexible mechanisms and policies, particularly in areas relating to content licensing, censorship, intellectual property rights, and tax and financial support, creating favourable conditions for the creation, production and commercialisation of cultural products and services.

Highlights from the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024, held from 9–17 November under the theme ‘Creative Crossroads’ (Photo: VNA)

Children explore the cultures of ethnic groups using VR headsets at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi in October 2025 (Photo: VNA) “ One of the key solutions is to continue to improving the legal system, creating a favourable legal framework for entrepreneurship and innovation in the cultural sector in the era of international integration. Alongside this, authorities at all levels need to adopt flexible mechanisms and policies to support start-up activities in the field of culture. Dr Tran Thi Ngoc Minh from Academy of Journalism and Communication

The cultural market is where supply and demand interact, and where cultural products and services circulate under market rules. Entrepreneurs and innovators in the cultural sector who want to succeed need to build a healthy cultural market with fair and open competition.

A ceremony is held on July 11 to announce the establishment of Vietnam Cultural Industry Development Association and its first congress (Photo: VNA)

Dr Minh also pointed to ongoing issues such as copyright violations, idea plagiarism and unauthorised copying, which hinder the development of cultural industries and raise risks for legitimate producers and investors. Thus, it is necessary to enhance inspection to protect authors’ rights, sanction violations and encourage startup efforts that meaningfully contribute to national cultural development.

Illustrative photo: The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, in collaboration with Comicola and Phygital Labs, launches the project De Do Khao co ky, inspired by the imperial treasures of the former imperial city of Hue.

Highlighting the role of cultural traditions as a driver for both economic growth and cultural promotion, Dang Huynh Thao Vi from Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance said Vietnam holds enormous innovation potential rooted in culture. The country boasts a vast cultural treasury, including tens of thousands of historical sites, scenic landscapes, nearly 8,000 folk festivals, more than 5,000 craft villages, hundreds of folk games and numerous traditional performing arts, providing rich opportunities for startups that blend tradition with contemporary innovation.

The public can experience the creative spirit of a flagship sector in the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries at the film zone within the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Other necessary measures include developing a supportive start-up ecosystem, improving the business environment for cultural innovation, and enhancing the quality of human resources for cultural startups.



Innovative startups in the cultural sector encounter various opportunities, as well as challenges that must be addressed. To support their advancement effectively, solutions need to be implemented consistently. This approach will enhance the spirit of innovation within the cultural field and create new momentum for promoting Vietnam’s cultural values, identity, and human spirit in the modern era./.