Pure White Plum Blossoms in Pung Luong

Located about 160km from Lao Cai provincial center and sitting at an elevation of more than 1,300m above sea level, the highland commune of Pung Luong enjoys climatic conditions well suited to growing off-season hybrid plum trees.

Plum blossoms in Lang Sang Village bloom from mid-January to early February, the best time to visit Pung Luong. Photo: VNA Amid the early spring weather, white plum blossoms glow against the blue sky, exuding a simple yet enchanting beauty. Photo: VNA



Visitors from Hanoi pose in traditional Mong attire. Photo: VNA





Blessed with majestic natural scenery and a distinctive cultural identity, Pung Luong boasts strong potential for developing ecotourism, community-based tourism, and resort tourism linked with cultural experiences. Situated in the core zone of the Mu Cang Chai Special National Relic of terraced rice fields, the area is renowned for its breathtaking terraces, pristine forests, waterfalls, clear streams, and a year-round cool climate.

White plum blossoms cover the hillsides of Pung Luong, heralding the coming of spring. Photo: VNA

These advantages provide a solid foundation for Pung Luong to pursue green and sustainable tourism development in the 2025–2030 period.

The white plum blossoms, bathed in spring sunshine, create a romantic and poetic scene. Photo: VNA





