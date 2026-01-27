Travel hotspots
Pure White Plum Blossoms in Pung Luong
Located about 160km from Lao Cai provincial center and sitting at an elevation of more than 1,300m above sea level, the highland commune of Pung Luong enjoys climatic conditions well suited to growing off-season hybrid plum trees.
Located about 160km from Lao Cai provincial center and sitting at an elevation of more than 1,300m above sea level, the highland commune of Pung Luong enjoys climatic conditions well suited to growing off-season hybrid plum trees.
Blessed with majestic natural scenery and a distinctive cultural identity, Pung Luong boasts strong potential for developing ecotourism, community-based tourism, and resort tourism linked with cultural experiences. Situated in the core zone of the Mu Cang Chai Special National Relic of terraced rice fields, the area is renowned for its breathtaking terraces, pristine forests, waterfalls, clear streams, and a year-round cool climate.
These advantages provide a solid foundation for Pung Luong to pursue green and sustainable tourism development in the 2025–2030 period.