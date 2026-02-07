Muong Spring Festival in an Era of Integration

From February 6 to 8, 2026, at Quang Tien Industrial Park in Thinh Minh Commune, Phu Tho Province, the People’s Committee of Thinh Minh Commune, in coordination with Da Hop Trading Joint Stock Company, will host the Muong Spring Festival – An Era of Integration.

The festival offers local residents and visitors an opportunity to welcome the Lunar New Year through a diverse program of cultural, sporting, and culinary activities that reflect the distinctive traditions of the Muong ethnic group, one of Vietnam’s long-established indigenous communities. Set against the backdrop of early spring, the event seeks to preserve traditional values while embracing contemporary social and economic development.

A major highlight of the festival is a series of folk performances and ritual practices showcasing Muong cultural heritage, including traditional music, dance, and community ceremonies handed down through generations. Visitors will also be able to take part in traditional games and sports, creating a lively, interactive atmosphere that encourages participation across age groups.

The culinary area is expected to attract strong interest, with stalls serving traditional Muong dishes prepared from locally sourced ingredients. These offerings not only celebrate regional flavors but also help promote sustainable agricultural practices and support local livelihoods. In addition, the festival will feature booths displaying and selling agricultural products and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items from communes across Phu Tho Province, providing an opportunity for local producers to introduce their products to a wider audience and expand market access.

Notably, the festival includes “zero-cost Tet stalls” for disadvantaged households, reflecting the community’s spirit of solidarity and mutual support during the traditional holiday season. Through these activities, the event highlights the social values at the heart of the Lunar New Year, when sharing and compassion are especially emphasized.

The Muong Spring Festival attracts large crowds from Thinh Minh Commune and surrounding areas. Photo: VNA

Visitors explore agricultural product booths at the Muong Spring Festival. Photo: VNA

By combining cultural preservation with modern economic and social initiatives, the Muong Spring Festival underscores Phu Tho Province’s efforts to promote inclusive development while safeguarding the cultural identity of its ethnic communities in an era of integration.