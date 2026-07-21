Major Works at Long Thanh International Airport Near Completion

The first runway (left), together with its associated taxiways and aircraft parking apron, has reached nearly 91% of the contracted workload. Meanwhile, construction of the second runway (right) and its taxiways is progressing rapidly with expected completion date by the end of September. Photo: VNA



The ACV said on July 20 that contractors are deploying additional workers and equipment to speed up construction under Component Project 3, which covers the airport's essential aviation infrastructure. Major facilities, including the first and second runways, taxiways, aircraft aprons, the passenger terminal apron and the aircraft fuel supply system, are approaching completion.



The first runway, together with its associated taxiways and aircraft parking apron, has reached nearly 91% of the contracted workload. Construction of the runway and airside taxiway system has been largely completed, while technical test flights were successfully carried out in December 2025. The package is expected to be finished by the end of July.



Long Thanh International Airport project viewed from above. Photo: VNA



Construction of the passenger terminal aircraft apron has also made significant progress, with nearly 90% of the contract completed. The underground service tunnel for ground support equipment and the drainage system have already been finished, while foundation works and concrete paving have reached around 99%. Contractors are now completing concrete joint sealing, service roads, mechanically stabilised earth retaining walls, retention ponds and other supporting infrastructure. The package is scheduled for completion by the end of August.





The internal transportation system at Long Thanh Airport is being constructed rapidly. Photo: VNA

Workers complete tasks at the Long Thanh airport fuel supply system. Photo: VNA

The baggage handling system has been installed at Long Thanh airport terminal. Photo: VNA



The airport's aircraft fuel supply system has reached about 88% completion. Meanwhile, construction of the second runway and its taxiways is progressing rapidly. The runway pavement structure has been completed, and contractors are finishing the remaining concrete works. This package is expected to be completed by the end of September.



The passenger terminal, the airport's largest and most important structure, has now reached more than 67% of its contract value.



The building's structural construction is scheduled for completion in September, after which contractors will begin testing major systems and equipment, including baggage handling, baggage screening, aircraft docking guidance systems, escalators, moving walkways and elevators.



Other key facilities, including internal airport roads, technical infrastructure, airport management systems, the multi-storey car park and cargo terminal No. 1, are also being built on schedule and are expected to begin operation simultaneously by the end of the year.

The airport's aircraft fuel supply system has reached about 88% completion. Photo: VNA

According to the ACV, Component Project 3 has completed nearly 78% of the total value of signed contracts. The project's main construction packages alone have achieved nearly 58 trillion dong (about 2.2 billion US dollars) in completed work, equivalent to around 70% of their total contract value.



Nearly 7,200 workers are currently working on the site, and the ACV has instructed contractors to recruit an additional 2,000 personnel to ensure the airport is ready for commercial operations by the end of the year.



The ACV acknowledged that the rainy season poses significant challenges, particularly for earthworks, cement concrete paving and asphalt construction carried out outdoors.





Workers are completing the wooden ceiling at the Long Thanh airport passenger terminal. Photo: VNA



To minimise weather-related disruptions, contractors have been instructed to implement detailed rainy-season construction plans, prioritise indoor work during periods of heavy rainfall, strengthen on-site drainage systems, install backup pumps in construction areas and adjust work schedules flexibly in response to changing weather conditions./.