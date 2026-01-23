List of Newly-elected Members of 14th Political Bureau Announced

Party General Secretary To Lam and members of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the 14th tenure at the First Plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA

1. To Lam, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission

2. Tran Thanh Man, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly

3. Tran Cam Tu, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

4. Le Minh Hung, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

5. Do Van Chien, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Standing Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly